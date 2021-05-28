Cogent Deploys PoP In HostDime's Guadalajara Mexico Data Center

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HostDime, a pioneer in global edge data center infrastructure, has announced that Cogent Communications, one of the top five backbone networks in the world, has deployed a Point of Presence (PoP) in...

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HostDime, a pioneer in global edge data center infrastructure, has announced that Cogent Communications, one of the top five backbone networks in the world, has deployed a Point of Presence (PoP) in HostDime's Tier III data center in Guadalajara, Mexico. Cogent's large global network footprint brings enhanced global connectivity options to HostDime's Mexico clients and expands Cogent's on-net network presence in Mexico.

Cogent is a multinational, Tier-1 facilities-based ISP that has built one of the largest and highest capacity IP networks in existence, with 210+ markets in 48 countries around the world.

The addition of Cogent bolsters HostDime's lineup of multiple diverse connections from leading bandwidth providers, carriers, and exchanges that run into their Mexico data center facility. The carriers in the demarc meet-me/PoP room can link straight to the equipment racks from the source, avoiding all other network switches; this provides added redundancy, lower latency in Mexico, and the flexibility to switch carriers within the facility. Cogent has an extensive peering and inter-connectivity with all local major Mexico telecom providers to achieve this high-performance routing within Mexico to reach 90% of all end-users and enterprises at lightning speeds.

Guadalajara, the second-largest metropolitan area in Mexico, is leading the charge of interconnectivity throughout the country. HostDime's edge data center in Guadalajara was constructed with the purpose of delivering reliable and scalable data center infrastructure services to Mexico at the lowest possible latency.

"We're proud and honored to welcome Cogent on-net into our Guadalajara, Mexico data center. Cogent's superior global network architecture and high interconnectivity in Mexico allows us to offer our clients exceptional connectivity at an unbeatable price. We look forward to continuing to expand this strategic partnership with Cogent across our entire fleet of global data centers," says Manny Vivar, HostDime's Chief Executive Officer & President of Global Operations.

"We are pleased to be able to provide Internet services to HostDime's customers in Guadalajara," said Vincent Teissier, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Cogent Communications. "Reliable and scalable Internet connectivity will help ensure these companies can reach their customers across Mexico and the world."

This isn't the first time Cogent and HostDime have linked up. HostDime also provisioned a Cogent PoP in their current Orlando data center, and will deploy a similar set-up in their upcoming 100,000 square foot Orlando, Florida flagship data center coming in summer 2022.

HostDime has carrier-neutral data centers strategically placed around the world to be able to service the demands of localized data around the world. Enterprises looking for colocation in global locations can buy just space and power they need from the data center, while purchasing the bandwidth directly from their provider of choice. As the digital transformation around the world continues to evolve and adopt globally, the need for networks and enterprises to interconnect will be more in demand. HostDime is positioned to service those needs through its suite of products and services.

Related Images

image1.png

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogent-deploys-pop-in-hostdimes-guadalajara-mexico-data-center-301301452.html

SOURCE HostDime