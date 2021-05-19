Cogent Communications CEO And CFO To Participate In Three Upcoming Conferences

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.("Cogent") (NASDAQ: CCOI), one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Wallace,...

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.("Cogent") (CCOI) - Get Report, one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Wallace, Cogent's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following conferences:

The J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conferencewhich is being held virtually. Dave Schaeffer and Sean Wallace will be presenting on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Datacenter, Cloud & Broadband Infrastructure Conferencewhich is being held virtually on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Dave Schaeffer's presentation has been prerecorded and will be posted to our website after the conclusion of the conference.

The Cowen's 49th Annual TMT Conferencewhich is being held virtually. Dave Schaeffer and Sean Wallace will be presenting on Tuesday June 1, 2021 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may access live audio webcasts of the J.P. Morgan and Cowen conference presentations by going to the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. The prerecorded presentation for the RBC Conference will be posted to the same place. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

About CogentCogent (CCOI) - Get Report is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 210 markets across 48 countries.

Cogent is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

