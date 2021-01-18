Cogeco Officially Launches EPICO, Its New IPTV Service

Customers can now 'power up epic entertainment'

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Cogeco Connexion, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is proud to announce the launch of EPICO, its new IPTV service that offers an entertainment experience combining the Internet and television.

EPICO is based on a technology platform that is integrated into Google's Android TV ecosystem and on the advanced expertise of the team of Cogeco engineers who contributed to the development of the final EPICO product. This new service will allow customers to take advantage of the latest technological developments in television, a cloud-computing infrastructure and a scalable platform.

"We are excited to provide our customers with the latest technology in home entertainment, while using a progressive marketing approach for its introduction in the market. More than 1,200 employees were our first users before offering EPICO to our customers," says Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion. "We are very proud of our employees' engagement and now, more than 12,000 customers are enjoying the benefits of EPICO."

Among the many unique features offered by EPICO, Cogeco customers can 'power up epic entertainment' and access all their favourite content through a single interface, including their live and on-demand channels, as well as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and thousands of applications via the Google Play Store. They also benefit from an intuitive and even more personalized interface thanks to the per-user profile and features that will make their lives easier, such as voice command or the ability to restart a program that is currently being, or has recently been, broadcast. Finally, customers will be able to watch their content whenever and wherever they want, thanks to the EPICO 4K wireless cloud PVR with a capacity to record up to 1,000 hours of content, then download and watch it without an Internet connection using the EPICO mobile app.

EPICO is available to the majority of Cogeco customers in the territories served by the company. Cogeco is committed to providing all of its customers with an exceptional experience and will proactively inform them as the service becomes available in a new city. Detailed information about EPICO can be found on the Cogeco website.

ABOUT COGECO CONNEXION

Cogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec in terms of the number of basic cable service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation and is the 8th largest hybrid fibre coaxial cable operator in North America operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion brand name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States through its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

SOURCE Cogeco Connexion