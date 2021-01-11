Cogeco Connexion Announces The Appointment Of John Hargrave As Vice President, Products

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Connexion, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is pleased to announce the appointment of John Hargrave as Vice President, Products. This appointment is effective today.

"I am very excited that John is joining the Cogeco family. He will be an undeniable asset to our growth strategy, especially in terms of product innovation," says Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion. "With his experience, leadership and ability to take action quickly, I am convinced that John will rapidly master our business objectives and support Cogeco Connexion's vision. I am very pleased to welcome him to our executive team."

Mr. Hargrave has nearly 20 years of experience in developing IT products and software and in professional services, including software and hardware architectures for video and broadband networks. Prior to joining Cogeco, Mr. Hargrave was responsible for product management, software engineering, content-related operations and professional services for Zone·tv. He also worked for four years at Ericsson Inc. as global head of product delivery and service for Ericsson's entire media portfolio. Finally, he also served as General Manager of Global Solutions at Microsoft from 2005 to 2013.

Mr. Hargrave holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Western University in Ontario and a diploma in information technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT).

ABOUT COGECO CONNEXIONCogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec in terms of the number of basic cable service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation and is the 8th largest hybrid fibre coaxial cable operator in North America operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion brand name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States through its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

SOURCE Cogeco Connexion