Coffee Roaster F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc Celebrates Earth Day By Making More Of Its Don Francisco's® Coffee And Café La Llave® Espresso Packaging Recyclable Through TerraCycle

Partnership with TerraCycle® Gives Consumers More Ways To Help Preserve The Planet, And Allows Them To Earn And Redeem Points For Charity

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to a greener coffee footprint, F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc., makers of Don Francisco's® Coffee and Café La Llave® espresso, has expanded its recycling program with international recycling company TerraCycle to include coffee bags. Last year, the company partnered with TerraCycle as part of a zero-waste-to-landfill initiative aimed at providing consumers a free and easy way to recycle Don Francisco's and Café La Llave coffee pods and espresso capsules. To date, that program has kept over 500,000 coffee pods and capsules out of landfills, and more than $10,000 has been raised for charities.

"At F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. we embrace our responsibility for environmental stewardship so that we can continue to provide high quality products to consumers today and tomorrow," said Lisette Gaviña Lopez, Executive Marketing Director at F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. "Our company's Direct Impact ™ Initiative is built on the belief that promoting sustainability practices in our business decisions has a direct impact on the lives our coffee touches. But our business and community initiatives aren't enough on their own; the consumer is a critical part of this process, and our partnership with TerraCycle empowers them to participate in these efforts."

Through the Coffee Bag and Pod Recycling Program, consumers can recycle packaging from two F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. brands, Don Francisco's Coffee and Café La Llave espresso which include:

Don Francisco's Single Serve Coffee Pods

Single Serve Coffee Pods Don Francisco's Espresso Capsules

Espresso Capsules Don Francisco's Whole Bean and Ground coffee Bags

Whole Bean and Ground coffee Bags Café La Llave Espresso Style Single Serve Coffee Pods

Café La Llave Espresso Capsules

According to a recent study 1 on the coffee capsule market, 64 percent of American adults consume coffee every day, totaling about 400 million cups daily 2. And with more consumers demanding quick and convenient brewing methods, single-serve coffee pods and espresso capsules have grown in popularity. The same study pegs the global coffee capsule market growing from about $ 8.3 million in 2019 to reach over $14 million by 2027.

"At TerraCycle, we understand American's love affair with a great cup of coffee - we share the sentiment," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle Founder and CEO. "Through the Coffee Bag and Pod Recycling Program, coffee connoisseurs can enjoy their favorite pick-me-up, easily reduce waste, all without sacrificing the enjoyment of their favorite brew."

Consumers can recycle bags and pods in four easy steps. To participate, register for the Coffee Bag and Pod Recycling Program at terracycle.com/gavina, collect your used bags and pods, print prepaid shipping labels, and mail in eligible items directly to TerraCycle for recycling. Once received, the coffee pods, capsule packaging and coffee bags are cleaned and separated by material type, melted and remolded to make new recycled products while the residual coffee is sent to an industrial composting facility. The Coffee Bag and Pod Recycling Program also gives participants the opportunity to donate to select charitable institutions based on points earned for recycling.

In addition to taking advantage of its recycling program, F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. encourages consumers to find new ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle all coffee products. Cups, capsules, bags, cans, and coffee grounds can also be upcycled in a variety of ways. Used coffee grounds can be reused to create homemade body scrubs, and even added to the soil on flower beds. "In fact, now that springtime is here, our cans of Don Francisco's Coffee can be repurposed to make beautiful pots for plants. And, because the cans are made of steel, they can also be recycled through most municipal curbside recycling programs," added Gaviña Lopez.

In addition, F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. also roasts coffees that are certified to Rainforest Alliance®, Fair Trade USA® and USDA Organic standards, and roasts all its coffee in the company's zero waste-to-landfill plant in Vernon, California.

For more information about the company's Direct Impact ™ sustainability initiative, and Coffee Bag and Pod Recycling Program, please visit www.donfranciscos.com. To sign up and join the free recycling program, visit www.terracycle.com.

For more information on Don Francisco's Coffee and Café La Llave brands, follow @donfranciscos and @cafelallave on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.donfranciscos.com. For more on the parent company F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. and its sustainability efforts, visit www.gavina.com.

