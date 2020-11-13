Coffee Roaster F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. Announces Major Recycling Milestone

VERNON, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coffee industry is making strides toward a more sustainable future, and helping lead the charge is F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc., makers of Don Francisco's Coffee®, Café La Llave®, and a wide variety of other family-crafted coffees. The brand announced today that it has diverted over 150,000 used single serve coffee pods and espresso capsules from landfill through its free recycling program created in partnership with TerraCycle, the world's leader in the collection and repurposing of complex waste streams.

In just six months since the launch of its Coffee Pod Recycling Program in April 2020, F. Gaviña & Sons has successfully recycled enough coffee pods and capsules to stretch nearly five miles if placed side by side.

"Our commitment to sustainability is at the core of our family and company values, and continuing to innovate while minimizing our environmental impact is at the center of everything we do," said Lisette Gaviña Lopez, Executive Marketing Director at F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. "We are excited to see an overwhelming response to our TerraCycle recycling program and look forward to continuing to provide delicious coffee options for our customers while maintaining a greener coffee footprint."

The Coffee Pod Recycling Program offers a free, easy way to recycle used coffee pods and capsules from two F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. brands, Don Francisco's Coffee and Café La Llave espresso, including:

Don Francisco's Coffee Family Reserve Single Serve Coffee Pods

Coffee Family Reserve Single Serve Coffee Pods Don Francisco's Coffee Family Reserve Espresso Capsules

Coffee Family Reserve Espresso Capsules Café La Llave Espresso Style Single Serve Coffee Pods

Café La Llave Espresso Capsules

Once collected, the packaging is cleaned, separated by material type, melted and remolded to make new recycled products while the residual coffee is sent to an industrial composting facility.

"The Coffee Pod Recycling Program offers coffee connoisseurs the opportunity to conveniently enjoy their favorite brews, minus the guilt over the waste generated from single serve pods and capsules," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "Reaching this recycling milestone in such a short period of time reinforces the fact that consumers are eager to make the world, and the coffee industry, greener."

The Coffee Pod Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling program, visit www.terracycle.com .

