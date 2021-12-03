Coface Launches Non-cancellable Trade Credit Insurance Team In North America

Princeton, New Jersey, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coface, a leading trade credit insurer, is launching a new team to enhance non-cancellable credit insurance offerings in the North America Region.

Ryan Cummings joined Coface North America this week as Head of XoL (Excess of Loss). Ryan comes to Coface with extensive experience in trade credit insurance underwriting and will lead the newly formed team.

"Coface continues to invest in people and product development to meet the evolving needs of our customers in North America. Expanding our product suite to include a broader range of non-cancellable trade credit insurance offerings fits within our Build to Lead Strategic plan" said Oscar Villalonga, Coface North America President and CEO.

