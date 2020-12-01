Coeur To Host Virtual 2020 Investor Day

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (CDE) - Get Report will be hosting its 2020 Investor Day virtually on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Coeur's executive team plans to discuss topics including the Company's strategy, performance, operations and outlook. Registration for the event is available through the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2812208/032DBC49E19C76B2825280222BAD24EF.

Presentation materials will be made available pre-market on December 17, 2020 on the Company's website at www.coeur.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Cautionary Statement

