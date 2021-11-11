Coding For Veterans Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Jeff Musson, Executive Director of Coding for Veterans and his team joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to commemorate Remembrance Day, and to raise awareness about the value Canada's military...

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Jeff Musson, Executive Director of Coding for Veterans and his team joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to commemorate Remembrance Day, and to raise awareness about the value Canada's military veterans can bring to the tech sector.

Coding For Veterans is an intensive 8-month online program offered in partnership with the University of Ottawa that provides graduating military veterans with job-ready training and certification in the areas of software development and cyber security. For those CAF veterans who qualify, the tuition for the program is fully paid for by Veterans Affairs Canada.

"They served us all with dedication and sacrifice during their military career and now we are providing them an opportunity to help fill the urgent skills-shortage in the IT sector, which is causing a critical drag on the Canadian economy," says Jeff Musson, Executive Director of Coding For Veterans. "Veterans feel they can still serve our country but their duty has now moved from the battlefield to cyberspace."

The goal of the Coding for Veterans (C4V) program is to harness the skills and experiences of veterans who have served our country by training them for second, well-paying civilian careers as software and cyber-security professionals. For more information on the Coding for Veterans program, details are below or can be found on the Company website: www.codingforveterans.com .

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

