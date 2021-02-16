Coding Dojo Releases 2020 Outcomes And Social Impact Report

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding Dojo, a global technology education company, announces today the release of its 2020 Outcomes and Social Impact Report. The report, which was independently examined and verified by the national firm Delivery Associates, unveils the career placement rate for Coding Dojo alumni who attended the online or on-campus programs between February 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

According to the audited results, which were calculated by selecting a sample of the total graduates to produce a 95 percent confidence level, the overwhelming majority of Coding Dojo alumni secured lucrative careers upon completing the program. Eighty-nine percent of students obtained relevant positions within six months of graduating, and 95 percent obtained relevant positions within 12 months of graduating. The average starting salary for alumni was $72,048, representing an average increase of 35.8 percent compared to salaries prior to the bootcamp. Furthermore, 23 percent of alumni doubled, or more, their prior salary upon security employment after graduation.

Coding Dojo alumni were hired by a wide variety of companies, including Amazon, Facebook, Airbnb, Microsoft, Oracle, and many more. Graduates secured full-time roles in software engineering, web development, automation, data science, UI/UX design, and other technical roles.

"These outcomes are a testament to the power and efficiency of the Coding Dojo curriculum, pedagogy, and our proprietary learning management system," said Coding Dojo CEO Richard Wang. "Reskilling the global workforce to prosper in the Fourth Industrial Revolution is one of the great challenges of our time, one that we will continue to address as we pursue our mission of transforming lives through programming literacy."

To read the full 2020 Outcomes and Social Impact Report, please visit: www.codingdojo.com/outcomes

About Coding DojoCoding Dojo is a leading technology education company that offers a three-full-stack computer programming bootcamp, as well as courses on Data Science and other emerging technologies. The innovative curriculum and Learning Management System are designed to train students to become self-sufficient developers, regardless of their technical background. Coding Dojo has campuses in ten US cities, as well as a part-time online program. Learn more at www.codingdojo.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coding-dojo-releases-2020-outcomes-and-social-impact-report-301228802.html

SOURCE Coding Dojo