Codiak Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDAK) ("Codiak"), a clinical-stage company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock. Codiak intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 375,000 shares of its common stock, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All the shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by Codiak. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size and terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore ISI and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

