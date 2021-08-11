CodexTen Appoints Bart Heres As Partner

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodexTen, an eDiscovery and litigation support professional service firm for small to medium-sized law firms, announced today it has appointed Bart Heres as a partner of the company. An experienced business leader, Heres joins founding partners, Shawn Arnold and Clayton Romero, this month.

Heres brings over 25 years of corporate and entrepreneurial leadership to the CodexTen team. Building and leading successful professional services organizations, as a senior executive, has been the hallmark of his career. Primarily focusing on the human capital and technology sectors, Heres has founded, led and profitably exited two firms, serving diverse clients from global Fortune 100 corporations to small and medium-sized businesses. In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, Heres has held P&L leadership and consulting roles with well-respected brands including Honeywell, KornFerry, Pepsico, Experis and CDI.

"This is an exciting time for CodexTen and the events surrounding Bart joining our company were serendipitous," said Clayton Romero, co-founder and partner at CodexTen. "Bart's wealth of experience leading both startups and large corporate enterprises to success will be a great addition to our executive team as we accelerate our growth."

In his role as partner, Heres will focus on sales, operations, and talent acquisition.

"The addition of Bart to our leadership team will be pivotable in driving CodexTen to our next phase of growth," said Shawn Arnold, co-founder and partner at CodexTen. "His senior leadership experience in building and growing professional services organizations will only help increase our momentum."

Heres graduated from Furman University, where he was an all-conference four-year football letterman, with a bachelor's degree in economics and later earned a master of business administration from Clemson University.

About CodexTen

CodexTen, LLC is an eDiscovery and Litigation Support Professional Service Firm serving small to medium sized law firms nationally. They offer services and software to streamline and improve the eDiscovery and document review process by providing data governance, ESI expertise, best practices, and software support. As leaders and pioneers in law firm informatics, they also provide a wide array of business intelligence about a firm's clients and employees. The result of these advantages vastly improves the efficiency, accuracy, and security of their clients' eDiscovery processes and data.

Media Contact: Shawn ArnoldPartner communications@codexten.com404-383-1700 www.codexten.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/codexten-appoints-bart-heres-as-partner-301353020.html

SOURCE CodexTen, LLC