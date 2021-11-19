Codexis To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual investment conferences.

The Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference — on-demand fireside chat available beginning November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

The Stephens Annual Investment Conference — fireside chat on November 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET

The Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference — fireside chat on November 30, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. ET

Webcasts of the presentations will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://ir.codexis.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived for 30 days following their respective presentation dates.

About CodexisCodexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver ® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and biologic therapeutics. The Company's unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

