Coder Appoints Ketan Gangatirkar As Vice President Of Engineering

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coder , makers of the developer workspace platform that moves software development to the cloud, today announced the appointment of Ketan Gangatirkar as vice president and head of engineering.

"Ketan's arrival marks the next stage of product maturity at Coder," said Coder CEO Ammar Bandukwala. "His leadership, vision and experience will be invaluable as we continue our journey developing mission-critical software for the world's foremost engineering teams."

Gangatirkar brings more than 20 years of experience in developing software and managing engineering teams. Prior to joining Coder, Gangatirkar worked for 12 years at Indeed, the world's number one job site and one of the most successful tech companies in Austin's history, eventually rising to the position of vice president of engineering. During his tenure at Indeed, Gangatirkar was responsible for dozens of the company's products, including the flagship Job Search and Indeed Apply products. He also created and ran key infrastructure teams that enabled and improved product delivery, notably creating the Site Reliability Engineering, Release Engineering and Service Infrastructure teams.

When Gangatirkar started at Indeed, he was one of only 10 software engineers, all at Indeed's Austin, Texas, headquarters. During his time at Indeed, he became a key member of the leadership team that scaled the company's software engineering organization to well over a thousand engineers based in eight locations worldwide, the foundation of a multi-billion dollar company of ten thousand employees connecting employers and job seekers in over 60 countries.

"It took just thirty seconds to sell me on Coder," said Gangatirkar. "This product is something that needs to exist. Many software tools have moved to the cloud to achieve greater power, scale, and reliability, but ironically software development still happens on individual machines, with all of the limitations we endured in the pre-cloud era. As both a software engineer and an engineering leader, I felt this pain deeply and often. Coder's founders have defined a compelling vision for the future of software development, assembled a superb team, and secured impressive backing from great investors. I'm excited to be joining the team and helping to build that future."

Founded in 2017 by Ammar Bandukwala, Kyle Carberry and John Andrew Entwistle, Coder provides an enterprise platform and open source tools that make it easier than ever to configure, secure and manage software development environments. Their solutions move software development to the cloud, enabling engineers to work from anywhere and focus on writing code, and allowing enterprises to drive rapid and secure innovation in any organization, no matter how complex or regulated.

