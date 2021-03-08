Code Ninjas Celebrates 300 Open Locations

PEARLAND, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing kids' coding franchise, celebrated having 300 locations simultaneously operating for the first time in company history, the week of February 22, 2021. Code Ninjas reached this notable milestone in less than five years. In fact, in 2020 alone 98 locations newly opened worldwide, helping cement Code Ninjas as the global leader in the kids' coding category.

"Despite the pandemic, Code Ninjas achieved monumental growth and for the first time was able to claim 300 individual locations in operation," said Justin Nihiser, CEO of Code Ninjas. "This achievement would not have been possible without our loyal Ninjas and their families, our dedicated franchise owners and the team providing them with our unmatched coding curriculum."

Code Ninjas celebrated several achievements in 2020:

Expansion into the UK with the opening of more than a dozen new Code Ninjas Studios

Strategic financial partnership with Eagle Merchant Partners

The addition of a new executive team including CEO Justin Nihiser , VP of Franchise Operations John Kutac , VP of Strategic Projects and Alliances Colin Fitzpatrick and VP of Marketing Jim Davidson

At Code Ninjas kids learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social learning environment where gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Code Ninjas offers kids the opportunity to dive into fun, challenging, and rewarding projects and activities that will engage them with knowledge and bring out skill sets they never knew they had. Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis™ and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt, on the nine-belt program that makes up CREATE. Younger kids are able to take part in Code Ninjas JR, and all ages are able to take part in summer camps instilling the problem solving and critical thinking skills into our leaders of the future.

About Code Ninjas Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas ® is the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise, with hundreds of locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results ®. For more information, visit codeninjas.com.

