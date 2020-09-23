Code Climate's Engineering Intelligence Platform Achieves SOC 2 Compliance

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Climate today announced that the company successfully completed its SOC 2 Type I audit for Velocity, its Engineering Intelligence product, on August 31, 2020.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Climate today announced that the company successfully completed its SOC 2 Type I audit for Velocity, its Engineering Intelligence product, on August 31, 2020. SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Service Criteria. SOC 2 audit reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to the Security of a system. The audit was conducted by Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP. In doing so Code Climate maintains its adherence to one of the most stringent, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies and provides additional assurance to its clients, through an independent auditor, that its business process, information technology and risk management controls are properly designed.

"Security is critical to fulfilling our mission of empowering engineering organizations to achieve excellence with data-driven insights," said Bryan Helmkamp, Founder and CEO. "Our SOC 2 report confirms that we are committed to the security of our customers' data."

The goal of SOC 2 compliance is to ensure the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of all non-financial reporting controls and applies to any technology business storing customer data in the cloud. SOC 2 compliance requires a technical audit alongside comprehensive information security policies and procedures.

The report shows Code Climate has an established framework for internal controls that facilitates accountability and a commitment to security. SOC 2 Compliance enables operating effectiveness, increased efficiencies and reduced costs, which translates into a platform that is safe, secure and adds value, while helping to build increased trust and transparency with customers.

The official audit report provides a thorough review of Code Climate's internal controls, policies, and processes for its engineering analytics platform. It also reviews Code Climate's processes relating to risk management and subservice (vendor) due diligence, as well as Code Climate's entire IT infrastructure, software development life cycle, change management, logical security, network security, physical & environmental security, and computer operations.

Code Climate helps software engineering organizations achieve excellence with data-driven insights. Founded in 2011 and based in New York City, their Engineering Intelligence products, Velocity and Quality, are trusted by over 1,000 companies from start-ups to enterprises. Learn more about Code Climate by visiting https://codeclimate.com/ .

Two years ago, Code Climate launched Velocity, their Engineering Intelligence solution for software organizations. Managers can troubleshoot and action process improvements with their teams, while executives can make better strategic decisions with high-level insights into how the department is progressing. Velocity provides the end-to-end visibility that's necessary for a culture of engineering excellence and continuous improvement.

Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP ("DDS") is a full service CPA firm based out of Buffalo, New York. Over the past decade, DDS has built a team of auditors dedicated to understanding the AICPA's Trust Service Criteria and how properly applying best practices to comply with this set of criteria results in a mitigation of risk as it relates to protecting sensitive data. To learn more about DDS and their SOC services, please visit their website at www.darata.com .

