Code 1 Supply Now Offering Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Tests

SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code 1 Supply, distributor of best-in-class medical diagnostics, brand-name supplies and equipment, and a leading provider of CPR training equipment and student materials, has announced the availability of AssureTech's EcoTest Covid-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device for COVID-19 antibody detection for distribution.

EcoTest is an in-vitro immunoassay for the direct and qualitative detection of anti-SARS-CoV- antibodies in human whole blood, serum or plasma. EcoTest has FDA Emergency Use Authorization and detects IgM and IgG antibodies. EcoTest is available for purchase by medical professionals and is not intended for home use.

Additional benefits of AssureTech's EcoTest include:

Results in 15 minutes

Easy to use and read

Individually packaged kits for one-time use

Validated against RT-PCR Results

"As more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, it is important to track the presence of antibodies against the virus in their blood," said Matt Regan, CEO at Code 1 Supply. "Providing medical professionals with the most accurate tests on the market enables more timely and convenient results for individuals who want to understand if they have immunity against the virus that causes COVID-19. With AssureTech's EcoTest, patients now have the ability to go directly to their doctor's office, urgent care center or lab to determine whether they carry COVID-19 antibodies."

Code 1 Supply delivers best-in-class medical diagnostics and brand-name supplies and equipment when and where they are needed most. Code 1 Supply carries innovative next generation rapid diagnostics for accurate, low-cost, high volume COVID-19 antibody testing and is committed to representing the most trusted and respected manufacturers of medical diagnostics, supplies and equipment.

The AssureTech EcoTest joins a number of other COVID-19 testing kits available through Code 1 Supply. EcoTest can be ordered by healthcare providers with a CLIA waiver to test whole blood specimen in the point-of-care setting. To learn more about how Code 1 Supply can support COVID-19 antibody testing needs, please visit www.code1supply.com.

About Code 1 Supply

Code 1 Supply is a national distributor of best-in-class medical diagnostics, brand-name supplies, and equipment, and a leading provider of CPR training equipment and student materials. Representing the most trusted and respected manufacturers of medical diagnostics, supplies and equipment, Code 1 Supply is committed to providing innovative products and outstanding services at the best prices. We are proud to be the medical supply partner for healthcare providers, hospitals, urgent care centers, businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit www.code1supply.com.

