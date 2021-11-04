Coddies Takes Shoe Innovation To New Level With Launch Of 5 Bizarre New Styles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The footwear brand Coddies, still intent on revolutionising the world of footwear, has this week released 5 new styles. Adding to its ever-expanding offering of wacky shoes, the brand announced a quintet of new arrivals: Shoe-shi Slippers (Sushi), Punk Chicken Slippers, Duck Slippers, Labrador Slippers and Santa Slippers.

The new styles further attest to the seemingly boundless limits of founder Jack Bennet's imagination, which has previously produced such hits as Fish Flip Flops, Bread Loafers and Cabbage Creepers. Coddies has gained a cult following of global customers who like to swim upstream and go against the grain, boldly standing out in their utterly unique footwear. It seems that Coddies will soon be able to see it has a pair of shoes to suit every taste, from sushi lovers to fans of labradors and even those who want to show off an avian sensibility with a penchant for the anarchist and don a pair of Punk Chickens.

"The new styles are the product of a period of brainstorming," said Jack. "We want to give people plenty of ideas for Christmas presents and Secret Santa gifts this holiday season and at Coddies HQ, the general theme is 'the weirder, the better.'"

"Punk Chicken is a totally unique design," he continued. "But I have a feeling people will relate to it."

The new styles comprise a mixture of soft slippers for indoor use (Father Christmas and Punk Chicken) and versatile indoor and outdoor shoes with a plush lining and a rubber sole (Shoe-shi, Duck and Labrador).

"The softer ones are more for snuggling up indoors or wearing while you're working from home while the rubber soled models are designed to be worn anywhere and everywhere. We love seeing people out and about with their Coddies on," Jack went on to say.

While the brand started out creating novelty summer shoes, such as the official Fish Flip Flop, it has recently been moving into footwear with a plush lining and padded footbed that is suited for both indoor and outdoor use. This is a reflection of the pandemic and people having to spend more time indoors. " Coddies shoes are designed to make people smile," Jack added. "We hope they lifted some spirits during the dark days of the pandemic and that our new styles will bring joy to even more people."

It's very likely that there will be lots of smiles this Christmas morning from the recipients of Coddies newest footwear styles.

About Coddies

Coddies was started in early 2018 by Jack Bennet with the idea of shaking up the footwear industry. Bored by the constant repetition of summer shoe styles, he decided to create footwear that was totally unique and unquestionably fun, inspired by his travels all around the world. As the Coddies range grows into more weird and wonderful ideas as does its base of loyal customers around the globe, helping the brand to fulfil their goal of producing footwear that makes people smile. At Coddies, sustainability is an issue close to the heart and as such they donate a percentage of profits to marine conservation charities that protect fish - naturally, cod included!

