Codagenix Appoints Tyler Cook As Chief Financial Officer

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix Inc., a clinical-stage synthetic biology company pioneering a novel platform for vaccines and oncolytic virus therapies, today announced the appointment of Tyler Cook as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Cook is an accomplished financial executive with widespread leadership experience in fundraising, financial operations and strategy development.

"Tyler brings extensive experience in guiding life sciences companies through various crucial stages of development and expansion," said J. Robert Coleman, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Codagenix. "His expertise in managing investor relations and corporate governance functions will be invaluable as we continue to grow our platform of safe, effective and importantly accessible vaccines, including our novel intranasal COVID-19 candidate, which we hope will help contribute to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mr. Cook joins Codagenix from Samus Therapeutics, where he served as CFO and was responsible for development and execution of financial and budgetary strategy. Before his time with Samus, Mr. Cook was a General Manager of Allied Universal Security Services, the nation's largest security services company, where he oversaw corporate operations and new business development across the state of North Carolina. Mr. Cook's experience also includes serving as Senior Vice President of Finance, Administration and Information Technology at Ziopharm Oncology and roles in the financial sector at KLS Professional Advisors and Sanford C. Bernstein & Company. Mr. Cook earned his B.S. in Management from the University of Massachusetts and is an active member of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council and the National Investor Relations Institute.

"Codagenix is pioneering a new era of live-attenuated vaccines and oncolytic immuno-oncology therapies as a promising and important solution to the critical problem of vaccine accessibility and scalability," said Mr. Cook. "I look forward to working with this innovative team of scientists and researchers to bring effective and protective vaccines to populations worldwide, particularly during such a crucial stage of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."

About Codagenix, Inc.

Codagenix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to building the world's most agile, adaptable and powerful vaccine platform, protecting us from threats and incurable diseases today and for generations to come. The company's breakthrough platform brings together novel codon deoptimization technology with a proven live-attenuated vaccine approach to prevent viral infections and treat solid tumors. Codagenix was founded based on technology developed in the laboratory of National Academy of Science member Dr. Eckard Wimmer at Stony Brook University, and is supported by Adjuvant Capital, TopSpin Partners, and Euclidean Capital, and has ongoing research and license programs with various federal agencies. For more information, visit codagenix.com.

