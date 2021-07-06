Coda Octopus Group Appoints Mr. Kevin Kane As Chief Executive Officer Of Coda Octopus Colmek

ORLANDO, FL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) (Nasdaq: CODA) today announced the appointment of Kevin Kane as Chief Executive Officer of its US subsidiary, Coda Octopus Colmek, Inc. based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mr. Kane is a highly experienced defense industry leader who has worked extensively with military and government customers in the U.S and more than 50 countries worldwide. Mr. Kane most recently served as vice president, international business development, for the L3Harris Technologies' Communications Systems segment. Prior to the merger of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation, he led international business development for L3 Technologies' Communications and Networked Systems segment, after leading product management at the L3 Technologies' Broadband Communications sector for several years. Before joining L3, he served as president and chief executive officer of Datron World Communications, a leading supplier of tactical communications equipment, which followed his role as president and executive general manager of Codan Communications in Adelaide, Australia. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kane worked for Harris Corporation for over twenty years in various roles of increasing responsibility, including engineering, strategy, DOD business development and international sales.

Because of his wealth of experience and expansive network within the defense industry, Mr. Kane will be a key strategic addition to Coda's current management team. Coda's Board of Directors consider this a pivotal appointment for the Company.

In making this appointment, we have now split the role of our Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Divisional CEO of Coda Octopus Colmek, Inc. Mr. Mike Midgley who previously held both roles continues with the Group as its CFO and Mr. Kane assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer of Coda Octopus Colmek.

About Coda Octopus Group, Inc.

The Company, founded in 1994, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets subsea products (software and hardware) including its flagship real-time 3D, 4D,5D and 6D underwater volumetric imaging sonar technology, marketed under the name "Echoscope ®". This sonar technology generates real-time 3D, 4D, 5D and 6D imaging for underwater applications. Echoscope ® is used globally in numerous underwater imaging applications in the commercial and defense sector including underwater mapping, offshore renewables (cable installations and surveys), obstacle avoidance, marine construction, subsea infrastructure installation, decommissioning, diving applications and port and harbor security. In addition to the Marine Products business, Coda Octopus Products Limited and Coda Octopus Products, Inc., CODA's two defense engineering services businesses are Coda Octopus Colmek and Coda Octopus Martech. Coda Octopus Colmek is a Qualified Small Business supplier of engineering services and systems with over 40 years of experience developing, supporting and maintaining mission critical defense systems for military applications. For further information, please visit http://www.codaoctopusgroup.com or contact us at coda@codaoctopusgroup.com .

