Cocrystal Pharma To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference [UPDATED]

BOTHELL, Wash., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), ("Cocrystal" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces that management will present a company overview and hold virtual investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference being held March 9-10, 2021.

The Cocrystal Pharma webcast presentation can be accessed by registering for the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference here . The webcast will be available on the H.C. Wainwright Conference Portal beginning March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time through March 10, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The Company's corporate presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company website here .

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com .

