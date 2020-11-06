Cocrystal Pharma To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference

- Live video webcast with the Cocrystal management team, on Thursday, November 12 th at 12:00 PM EST -

BOTHELL, WA, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP), ("Cocrystal" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, today announced that the Cocrystal management team, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6 th Annual Israel Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company's website ( cocrystalpharma.com ). The video webcast replay will be made available two hours following the event.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses, and norovirus. Cocrystal employs unique, proprietary, structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com .

