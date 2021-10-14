Cocrystal Pharma To Present At The Dawson James 2021 Small Cap Growth Conference On October 21, 2021

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) ("Cocrystal" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of coronaviruses, influenza, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces that management will present at the Dawson James 2021 Small Cap Growth Conference on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Fla.

"We are excited about recently receiving regulatory clearance from an Australian Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) to initiate our Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers with orally administered CC-42344 as a treatment for pandemic and seasonal influenza A, which remains a major global health concern," said James Martin, CFO and interim co-CEO of Cocrystal. "We also look forward to discussing milestones with our COVID-19 antiviral programs during the presentation at this conference."

A webcast of the presentation will be available live and archived on the IR Calendar of the company website.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), influenza viruses, hepatitis C virus and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

