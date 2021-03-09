Cocrystal Pharma To Participate In The Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), ("Cocrystal" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces that management will hold one-on-one investor meetings at the Virtual 33 rd Annual Roth Conference being held March 15-17, 2021. A webcast of Cocrystal's presentation has been pre-recorded and is available on the Company's website here .

Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with Cocrystal management should contact their Roth Capital Partners sales representative or LHA Investor Relations. Roth Conference information is available here .

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com .

