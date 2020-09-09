Cocoon Technology Launches At First Of Eight THRIVE Cannabis Marketplace Locations

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or the "Company") and its subsidiary Cocoon Technology ("Cocoon") are pleased to announce the installation of CocoonPod self-service kiosks at THRIVE Cannabis Marketplace at 2755 W Cheyenne Ave, 103, North Las Vegas, NV, the first of eight locations operated by THRIVE. The launch is a positive step towards the Company's continued commitment to U.S. focused cannabis operations. Installations at the remaining seven locations are anticipated in the coming months.

"We are very pleased to have completed our first installation with THRIVE, especially with the challenges and delays Covid-19 has presented," said Max Aceituno, Chief Marketing Officer of AUSA. "Covid-19 has increased awareness and the need for social distancing and safety measures. As dispensaries begin the initial phases of reopening, CocoonPod helps mitigate the associated safety concerns while expediting the shopping experience."

Cocoon Technology's CocoonPod, CocoonCove, and CocoonRewards delivers interactive unattended kiosks for consumers and retailers with rich feature functionality encompassing mobile, order ahead, online delivery, loyalty, rewards, data analytics, e-wallet, ATM functionality, and cash recycling technology. Built on a cloud-based platform, Cocoon integrates with dispensary Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems allowing for seamless operational efficiencies and revenue generation.

About THRIVE Cannabis Marketplace

THRIVE Cannabis Marketplace ("TCM") is the premier source for marijuana, marijuana products, accessories, and marijuana information in Southern Nevada. TCM is focused on one thing— well-grown, high-quality cannabis. Passionately dedicated to the well-being, safety and enjoyment of its customers, TCM cites education, choice, and vitality as its guiding philosophical values. Staff help customers learn the truth about cannabis and its beneficial properties so they are better equipped to choose which strain will best serve their needs. TCM believes supporting bodies naturally represents the best way to thrive.

About Australis Capital Inc.

AUSA invests in, operates and builds differentiated companies primarily in the cannabis industry. AUSA focuses on significant near and mid-term opportunities with strong return potentials. AUSA's assets include Cocoon Technology, a cloud-based, self-service point of sale kiosk designed for cannabis dispensaries and other highly-regulated industries. The purpose-built platform features data analytics, privacy, security and regulatory compliance to drive enhanced consumer experience and generate incremental revenue for dispensary owners. AUSA's assets also include Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green, and Folium Biosciences.

The Company's Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF".

