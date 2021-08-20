Coconut Water Market In The US | Analysing Growth In Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Coconut Water Market In US offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses .

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio's latest research report on the Coconut Water Market In US offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses .

The coconut water market in the US is estimated to grow by USD 2.01 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of over 22%.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the health benefits of coconut water and product launches. However, natural calamities and adverse climatic conditions will hinder growth.

The increasing investments in the market will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the rising competition from substitutes is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The coconut water market in the US report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Harmless Harvest Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., MOJO Organics Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., and The Coca Cola Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into sweetened coconut water and unsweetened coconut water. The growth contribution from the sweetened coconut water segment will be maximum during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the market is analyzed across segments such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. Maximum growth is expected to come from the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Coconut Water Market in Europe - Coconut water market in Europe is segmented by product (flavored coconut water and plain coconut water) and geography (the UK, France, Spain, Germany, and the Rest of Europe). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Packaged Coconut Water Market - Global packaged coconut water market is segmented by product (packaged flavored coconut water and packaged plain coconut water) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Unsweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialty stores

Others

Market Segmentation by Flavor

Market segments

Comparison by Flavor

Flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Flavor

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

All Market Inc.

Amy & Brian Naturals

C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC

Harmless Harvest Inc.

iTi Tropicals Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

MOJO Organics Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Taste Nirvana International Inc.

The Coca Cola Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/coconut-water-market-in-us-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coconut-water-market-in-the-us--analysing-growth-in-packaged-foods--meats-industry---technavio-301359313.html

SOURCE Technavio