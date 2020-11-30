Coconut Software First To Offer Reserve With Google To Canadian Financial Institutions

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Coconut Software, the leading customer engagement platform for financial services , is excited to announce further growth in their partnership with Google.

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Coconut Software, the leading customer engagement platform for financial services , is excited to announce further growth in their partnership with Google. This partnership will allow banking customers in both Canada and the U.S. to book appointments with their financial institution directly through Google. Coconut Software is the first to provide this offering to Canadian financial institutions.

Reserve with Google is an innovative feature that allows individuals to book appointments with a business directly through Google Search, Google Maps, or Google Assistant.

Research has shown that nearly one-third of all mobile searches are related to location, with 55% of searches resulting in a visit within 1 hour. Through this new integration, users are able to view branch specific services and availability and book an appointment directly within Google search results, eliminating friction from the customer journey and converting even casual browsers into confirmed appointments.

"Our extended partnership with Google is a game changer for Canadian financial institutions. Today's consumers are expecting to be helped in a way that is convenient for them - Google Search, Google Maps and Google Assistant is a key way for customers to connect with their bank or credit union," says Coconut Software, CEO, Katherine Regnier.

By adding Reserve with Google in Canada to Coconut's other enhanced solutions and improved data analytics, financial institutions have more methods than ever to seamlessly schedule, measure and manage their engagements.

By providing technology that elevates the customer experience while improving operational efficiencies, Coconut's solutions consistently increase satisfaction scores, decrease churn, and strengthen acquisition.

