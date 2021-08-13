Coconut Coffee Or Campside Cocoa?

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual summer vacation question…mountainside or beachfront? Tents or tiki torches? Campfires or fiery sunsets? The decision is easy for 7-Eleven flavor-lovers: both! This summer, at participating 7-Eleven ® stores, we're offering a mini-vacation for customers' taste buds with two limited-time hot beverages - coconut coffee and s'mores hot cocoa.

Participating 7-Eleven® stores are offering two limited-time hot beverages - coconut coffee and s'mores hot cocoa.

Coconut coffee has become a seasonal summertime favorite at 7-Eleven stores, bringing a taste of the tropics to a freshly brewed morning wake-up cup or an all-day treat. The sweet, creamy, and oh-so-coconutty flavored brew is made with 100 percent Arabica beans and offers up toasty light-roasted notes. If a coffee ever warranted a tiny umbrella, it's this one.

Those looking for a mountaintop beverage experience can indulge in the decadent s'mores hot cocoa, featuring a blend of rich hot chocolate, sweet vanilla, marshmallow and golden graham flavors. This s'mores hot cocoa brings back summertime memories of sitting around the campfire, only without the smokey clothes smell.

"As we near the end of summer, we know that many Americans are hoping to squeeze in a last minute, well-deserved vacation after a year spent close to home," said 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director Jacob Barnes. "And whether you're taking a long-awaited road trip or stay-cationing at home, there's always a nearby 7-Eleven store with fresh coffee brewing, hot cocoa simmering, and hundreds of other drinks, eats, and treats available 24/7."

These limited time beverages have unique and quality flavors - but at the cost of any other 7-Eleven hot beverage. Flavored creamers, syrups, sweeteners and toppings can be added at no extra cost for those who want to customize their cup even further. What other vacation "extras" come at no additional cost?!

As the OG To-Go Since 1964™ coffee destination, 7-Eleven knows that the perfect way to elevate your coffee game is by using the proper cup. The convenience store retailer wants its customers to sip in style with a new, fresh cup designed for wherever your taste buds may take you.

Looking to hunker down for the last half of summer? 7-Eleven Delivery, found in the 7-Eleven app, can bring hot coffee, ice cold Slurpee® drinks, hot pizza, ice cream and more to customers' doorsteps. 7-Eleven Delivery is available in over 2,000 U.S. cities and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.

Those looking for their caffeine and snacking habits to go a bit further are encouraged to join 7Rewards® for exclusive offers and other discounts. With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is the popular proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases.

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*At participating stores.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

