Cocomels Ramps Up Innovation With Launch Of New Organic Crispy Chocolate-Covered Bites

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The original coconut milk candy maker, Cocomels, is debuting a new item in its fan favorite Chocolate-Covered Bites line - Organic Crispy Chocolate-Covered Bites. A deliciously chewy coconut milk caramel center is covered in 60% dark chocolate that has been tossed with organic crisped quinoa, for an irresistibly snackable treat. Crispy Chocolate-Covered Bites are the second new product launch from Cocomels this Fall season with additional new items to be announced in 2021.

Crispy Cocomels Bites are organic, non-GMO, vegan-friendly and crafted without dairy, gluten, cholesterol or corn syrup.

"In an effort to make Cocomels even more snackable and irresistibly poppable, I added crisps and crunch to the chocolate in our Chocolate-Covered Bites," says JJ Rademaekers, Cocomels Founder and Chief Candy Officer. "We tested a range of puffed grain options and found that crisped quinoa delivers the ideal crunch we were trying to achieve, while also maintaining the organic, non-GMO, gluten free and vegan-friendly standards that are so important to us. I say this with every new item we develop, but I do truly believe consumers won't be able to get enough of these new Crispy Bites. We had to hide the samples from our teammates because they kept disappearing!"

Snacking is on the rise, with a whopping 95% of U.S. adults claiming to snack daily, and 70% doing so 2 times per day. And 59% of snackers believe that the crunchier or crispier a snack is, the better it is. 1 In an effort to capitalize on the rapid growth of snacking, Cocomels hopes to shift perceptions that caramel is traditionally consumed as a dessert or special treat. "The rich, deep flavor of caramel along with its signature chew can make it feel less snackable at times," says Rademaekers. "Balancing the flavor and consistency with chocolate and crunch, we believe, takes it to a much more snackable space."

Like other Cocomels Chocolate-Covered Bites, Crispy Bites are free from dairy, gluten, GMOs, corn syrup and cholesterol, and are organic, vegan-friendly and indescribably delicious. Crispy Chocolate-Covered Bites will be available in 3.5oz sharing packs that priced at $4.99/bag, and will be sold online on Amazon and Cocomels.com, and at select grocery chains and independent retailers this Fall.

About Cocomels:

Cocomels ® - a brand of Madhava, Ltd. - is based in Boulder, CO. Cocomels are a line of innovative, indescribably delicious, mindfully crafted candy confections made using simple, high quality ingredients. As the originator of the coconut milk caramel, Cocomels strives to deliver unexpected moments of joy to candy-loving consumers all across the country. Award-winning Cocomels ® are made with premium organic coconut milk to create deliciously smooth and creamy caramels, crafted without dairy. Cocomels ® are available at retailers nationwide and online at www.cocomels.com.

