Cocomels Offers Sweet Sublimeness With New <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Squares

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for those who are leaving sugar behind in 2021, Cocomels, the maker of the original coconut milk caramel candy, is launching indescribably delicious <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Squares. Cocomelsstrives to deliver unexpected moments of joy to candy-loving consumers everywhere and with this new launch, the brand offers an option with less sugar that almost everyone can enjoy.

Balancing the taste of decadent dark chocolate with coconut cream caramel and a sprinkle of sea salt, Cocomels'new <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Squares are free from dairy, gluten, corn syrup, and cholesterol. In addition to being vegan and now keto-friendly, the brand doesn't use sugar alcohols. These sharable squares are sweetened with allulose, which doesn't have a cooling aftertaste and, best of all, tastes the most like sugar!

"When creating our new <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Squares, the most important factor to us was to develop an option for sugar-reducing consumers which did not compromise on taste and was as close to our fan-favorite classics as possible," says JJ Rademaekers, Chief Candyman and Founder of Cocomels. "That's why we decided to develop our own high quality allulose-based chocolate - because we felt it tasted the closest to sugar-full chocolate without sugar alcohols or palm oil."

With 80 calories per 2-pack serving, Cocomels <1g Sugar Squares are perfectly portioned as a snackable treat that can be enjoyed alone or shared with a friend. <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Squares will be sold online via Amazon, Cocomels website, and all Sprouts Farmers Market stores for an MSRP of $2.49. For more information on Cocomels, visit www.cocomels.com.

About Cocomels Cocomels® - a brand of Madhava, Ltd. - is based in Boulder, CO. Cocomelsare a line of innovative, indescribably delicious, mindfully crafted candy confections made using simple, high-quality ingredients. As the originator of the coconut milk caramel, Cocomelsstrives to deliver unexpected moments of joy to candy-loving consumers all across the country. Award-winning Cocomels are made with premium organic coconut milk to create deliciously smooth and creamy caramels, crafted without dairy. That's why Cocomels is pronounced CAN-DY, not CAN'T-DY! Cocomels is available at retailers nationwide and online at www.cocomels.com .

