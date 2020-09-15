Cocomels Adds New Sugar Free Coconut Milk Caramels To Line Up

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocomels, makers of the Original Coconut Milk Caramel, is entering the low/no sugar candy market. Naturally sweetened with allulose and monk fruit, Sugar Free Cocomels Caramels are deliciously chewy, keto friendly and contain no sugar alcohols. They will be sold online on Amazon and Cocomels.com, and at select grocery chains and independent retailers this Fall. The new flavors include:

Sugar Free Original Caramels: Cocomels' original, chewy coconut milk caramel, now crafted without both dairy and sugar! So delicious, you won't even be able to tell they're sugar free.

Cocomels' original, chewy coconut milk caramel, now crafted without both dairy and sugar! So delicious, you won't even be able to tell they're sugar free. Sugar Free Sea Salt Caramels: Cocomels' top selling flavor, now without sugar. A touch of sea salt added to an award-winning recipe creates a sublimely sugar free sweet and salty combo.

"My goal wasn't just to develop a great tasting sugar free option," say JJ Rademaekers, Chief Candyman and Cocomels Founder. "It was to create sugar free Cocomels that taste as close to our traditional version as possible. I truly believe we blew our benchmarks out of the water and developed an outstanding product that all candy lovers will enjoy."

Sweetened with allulose, Rademaekers wanted to use an alternative natural zero calorie sweetener to more widely used stevia and erythritol. "In trying to replicate the taste of sugar as closely as possible, I found allulose delivers a clean, sweet flavor without the cooling effect and aftertaste that sugar alcohols leave behind. Additionally, when consumed in moderation, allulose is known to be easier on the digestive system than other zero calorie alternatives."

Low and no sugar candy options are on the rise, as reflected in recent SPINS data showing the Natural/Organic sugar free candy segment up 124% in the latest 52 weeks, as of August 9. 1 This is reflective of a general decline in sugar consumption overall as consumers are increasingly looking for ways to limit sugar in their diet as part of a healthier overall lifestyle.

"Cocomels have always been lower in sugar, with 30% less sugar than other caramels," says Rademaekers. "We're constantly striving to deliver the best tasting, better for you candy options for our consumers, made with the highest quality ingredients. So, evolving with the market and responding to the demand for low and no sugar options has been a challenge we've been excited to undertake."

All Cocomels candies are crafted without dairy, gluten, cholesterol and corn syrup, and are vegan friendly and indescribably delicious. Sugar Free Original and Sugar Free Sea Salt Cocomels have 0g of added sugar per serving, are Keto friendly and come in 2.75oz bags that are great for snacking and sharing. Both Cocomels Sugar Free items are priced at $4.99 per bag.

About Cocomels:

Cocomels® - a brand of Madhava, Ltd. - is based in Boulder, CO. Cocomels are a line of innovative, indescribably delicious, mindfully crafted candy confections made using simple, high quality ingredients. As the originator of the coconut milk caramel, Cocomels strives to deliver unexpected moments of joy to candy-loving consumers all across the country. Award-winning Cocomels® are made with premium organic coconut milk to create deliciously smooth and creamy caramels, crafted without dairy. Cocomels® are available at retailers nationwide and online at www.cocomels.com.

