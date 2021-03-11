CocoDoc Releases Online PDF Editor For Individual And Business Needs

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in Singapore, CocoDoc is an innovative initiative that offers user-friendly PDF editor and other PDF tools online.

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in Singapore, CocoDoc is an innovative initiative that offers user-friendly PDF editor and other PDF tools online. CocoDoc aims to provide a hassle-free solution to all PDF problems and eradicate the necessity of installing additional software to edit PDFs.

The uniqueness of CocoDoc lies in its document editing features that allow one to easily add texts, images, annotations, highlights, and freehand drawings to various types of documents including PDFs.

The primary mission of CocoDoc is to make user's work life simpler and more efficient by providing all the necessary editing tools in a single paperless platform. It contains other various beneficial features as well, with which PDFs can not only be edited but split, merged, shared, unlocked, password-protected, extracted, and even esigned, all on the same platform.

Easy to Use

CocoDoc comes with a straightforward interface and an automated system with no user training required. Its massive PDF tools allow users to split, merge, convert, compress and edit PDF documents effortlessly.

The tool makes way for easy organization of files and folders without requiring users to download and install additional software.

File Resizing

CocoDoc's PDF tool allows users to resize the document without compromising the file quality.

High Resolution

The PDF tool by CocoDoc offers high-quality resolution. The tool provides the same definition in terms of resolution even when users readjust or edit the PDF.

Multiple Formats

CocoDoc has a create and convert tool that facilitates easy document creation in any format. This way, it enables users to create innovative and easy formats.

Maximum File Security

All PDF files can be encrypted on CocoDoc to provide extra security with two-factor encryptions. Users can choose to delete any document permanently with no traces remaining in the database.

Here's CocoDoc's PDF tool list below:

Convert & Compress

Compress PDF

PDF Converter

View & Edit

Edit PDF

PDF Reader

Number Pages

Delete PDF Pages

Rotate PDF

Form Filler

Create Fillable Forms

Convert from PDF

PDF to Word

PDF to Excel

PDF to PPT

PDF to JPG

Convert to PDF

Word to PDF

Excel to PDF

PPT to PDF

JPG to PDF

Sign & Security

eSign PDF

Unlock PDF

Protect PDF

Split & Merge

Split PDF

Merge PDF

Document Collaboration

CocoDoc allows users to channel workflows by creating a collaborative document. All the stakeholders can access a document in the assigned order. This means, every party involved receives the document, completes signing, and shares it across to the next person in the chain to approve and move forward.

Smarter Workstyle

CocoDoc enables businesses to adopt a smarter workstyle by helping them close a business deal digitally in mere minutes. Smart experience can be delivered through custom text fields, form filling, and data sharing.

This PDF tool offers a free 14-day trial for users to test out its features. Its basic plan starts at $9/month.

To learn more about PDF editing, visit: https://cocodoc.com/pdf-editor

For further inquiries, contact support@cocodoc.com

