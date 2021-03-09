Coco Reef Bra Sized Swimwear Launches A Virtual Road Trip Across America With The Flaunt Your Shape In Every State Campaign

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Reef, a leading bra sized swimwear brand announced today that the Flaunt Your Shape in Every State campaign kicks off this week with a virtual road trip across America.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Reef, a leading bra sized swimwear brand announced today that the Flaunt Your Shape in Every State campaign kicks off this week with a virtual road trip across America. The year-long, influencer driven campaign will accompany the launch of this season's new arrivals and feature a web exclusive Flaunt Collection, just in time for warmer weather.

With 2021 being the "Year of the Road Trip" the Flaunt Your Shape in Every State campaign delivers a creative way to go on a virtual vacation. The "road trip" across the United States will be an adventurous and engaging digital travel experience, celebrating real women of all shapes and sizes, spreading the body positivity message from coast to coast and everywhere in between.

Throughout the year, a diverse group of influencers, one representing each of the 50 states, will join in sharing their body positivity message while wearing Coco Reef swim, highlighting that beauty is not one size fits all. Coco Reef and LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ fiber, will kick off the "road trip" this week, encouraging women all across the country to join the campaign by posting photos in their Coco Reef swimsuits and tagging #FlauntYourShape with confidence. Consumers can join the adventure on Instagram at @cocoreefswim and on Facebook for weekly content and updates to see women of all shapes, sizes and ages flaunting their curves.

"We're thrilled to launch the "Flaunt Your Shape" in Every State Campaign, which is about empowering women to appreciate and celebrate the natural beauty of their figures. With the help of our 50 amazing and diverse influencers, we're excited to expand the body positivity message and inspire women across the country to feel supported and confident in our fit solution Coco Reef swimwear!" said Rosemarie Di Lorenzo, Coco Reef Founder and CEO of Swimwear Anywhere INC

Established in 1996, Coco Reef is a steadfast leader in the supportive swimwear category. As one of the pioneer brands in bra sized swimwear, Coco Reef has utilized decades of industry know-how to provide bra sized, fit solution swimwear to a contemporary market. Their mission is to enhance, support and sculpt a woman's figure in styles that flatter curves and inspire confidence while delivering the reliable support of a traditional undergarment. One key component in the fabrics of Coco Reef swimwear is LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ fiber, a swimsuit fabric that maintains shape retention that lasts 10 times longer than unprotected spandex. Combining detailed swimsuit construction and fabrics with LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ fiber, the quality of Coco Reef swimsuits will last season after season.

The Flaunt Your Shape campaign, new arrivals and Flaunt Collection will expand the Coco Reef mission of creating and innovating with inclusive, fit -solution based swimwear, celebrating and empowering women to feel supported, wherever their road trip may take them.

About Coco Reef

Established in 1996, Coco Reef celebrates women, empowering them to flaunt their curves in high-quality, fit solution swimwear. The brand's bra sized bikinis and tankinis, which range from C-cup to G-cup and size up to 24W are designed to highlight the natural diversity of women's bodies in swimwear separates and coordinating bottoms and coverups. Coco Reef also designs a proprietary label, Coco Contours, which is a collection of bra sized swimwear built like shapewear. The swimwear assortment of predominantly one-pieces and bottoms are made with patented Shapemaker® lining that smooths, sculpts, and supports your curves with its control-fit technology. Both brands are sold online, in specialty stores across the US, Canada and Europe and are among the top 5 swim brands sold at department stores such as Macy's, Dillard's and Belk, nationwide. For more information, please visit www.cocoreefswim.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

