Cocktails Inspired By Mayan Astrology Now Offered At Grand Velas Riviera Maya

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers visiting the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya this spring can enjoy a new cocktail menu inspired by local Mayan astrology. Showcasing a festival of flavors and ancestral ingredients from Mexico, thirteen cocktails are based on traits of Mayan astrological signs. In the Mayan lunar calendar, a year is divided into thirteen moons of twenty-eight days, totaling 364 days. On the 365 th day, called "The Day Where Time Does Not Exist," the Mayans would celebrate. Guests at Grand Velas Riviera Maya can celebrate every night through spring.

For travelers at home yearning to try the cosmic menu, the resort shares the below recipe for one of the cocktails, Coz. The full list of cocktails with ingredients, star sign, and special characteristics can be found here .

Coz Mayan Astrology Sign: Falcon ( February 7 - March 6 ) Sign Characteristics: Falcons possess great judgement and are incredibly faithful and solution-oriented. In the Coz cocktail, triple sec and sharp citrus flavors represent a falcon watching from above, attentive and swift.

Ingredients:

4 tbsp. Charanda ( White rum can also be used )

) 2 tbsp. Orange liqueur

3 tbsp. Grapefruit juice

3 tbsp. Orange juice

Grated orange rinds for decoration

Preparation Instructions:Combine Charanda, orange liqueur, grapefruit juice, and orange juice in a shaker with ice. Next, strain into a martini glass. Add grated orange rinds for decoration then serve.

Velas Resorts have received the global safety stamp of approval from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) due to its state-of-the-art safety and cleanliness protocols detailed in a 15-page Stay Safe with Velas program. Sanitizing mats and booths, touchless hand sanitizing dispensers, increased cleaning and sanitation with both EPA-chemicals and UV light, and special COVID-19 training for staff are examples of protocols being implemented by the resort collection.

Resort nightly rates start at $478 USD per person based on double occupancy. The Mayan Cocktails and other premium beverages, luxury suite accommodations, à la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more are included. For reservations or additional information, call 1-888-407-4869, or visit https://rivieramaya.grandvelas.com .

