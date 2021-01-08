Cocktail Chameleon Author Mark Addison Joins The US Bartenders' Guild To Help "serve Those Who Have Served Us": Bartenders!

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the "spirit" of a bright new year, Cocktail Chameleon, the brand by writer, designer and entertaining expert Mark Addison, is launching a newly designed online store of resources and gifts for the cocktail lover...

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the "spirit" of a bright new year, Cocktail Chameleon, the brand by writer, designer and entertaining expert Mark Addison, is launching a newly designed online store of resources and gifts for the cocktail lover with a new fundraising initiative to benefit the US Bartenders' Guild (USBG). All products are inspired by Mark Addison's "Best in the World" award-winning book Cocktail Chameleon, in which Mark invites the reader to join him as he dresses up twelve classic cocktails in twelve unique variations for 144 signature cocktails.

With the start of 2021 the Cocktail Chameleon brand is launching a fundraising campaign to "serve those who have served us": bartenders. Through the US Bartenders' Guild National Charity Foundation, Cocktail Chameleon is raising funds for the Bartenders Emergency Assistance Program. Founder Mark Addison will donate 100% of all proceeds from his Cocktail Party Face Masks, designed with his classic cocktail illustrations, and 10% of site-wide sales to the USBG program to help bartenders who are experiencing hardship due to COVID-19 bar closures and layoffs.

Cocktail Chameleon products serve to enhance any cocktail enthusiasts home bar experience, both practically and aesthetically. The new store is laid out in "collections" to make this online shopping experience as pleasing as a trip to a well curated yet accessible gallery. Collections include: Accessories, Home Art, Bar Tools, Books, and Cocktail Ingredients.

NEW Cocktail Chameleon 2021 products Cocktail Party Accessories Cocktail Ingredients Home Cocktail Art

Cocktail Chameleon was awarded the "Best in the World" award by the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards and named "THE BOOK to upgrade your home bar" by Esquire. Mark's entertaining and design expertise, along with his dynamic personal style, have made him a sought-after authority and he has shared his ideas on entertaining and cocktails on more than 100 television appearances.

All Cocktail Chameleon products are designed and hand-picked by Mark with this same high level of attention to detail and style. Visit the NEW Cocktail Chameleon by Mark Addison online store by going to CocktailChameleon.com

