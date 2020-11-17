Cockroach Labs Simplifies Adding A Database To Kubernetes

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs announced the availability of CockroachDB on Kubernetes , a product bundle that includes the cloud-native, distributed SQL database with a beta Kubernetes Operator. CockroachDB is the only database architected and built from the ground up to deliver on the core distributed principles of atomicity, scale, and survival so you can manage your database in Kubernetes instead of alongside it.

Transactional workloads and services that require state have long been a challenge to run on Kubernetes because of the ephemeral nature of the orchestration platform. A modern database built for distributed, always-on, scale out cloud-native applications is needed. CockroachDB delivers a cloud-native relational database that eases scale, delivers bulletproof resilience, and empowers devs with a familiar SQL interface.

"Organizations looking to re-architect on Kubernetes may successfully shift to microservices, but are then stuck in the past with their storage and database," said Spencer Kimball, CEO and co-founder of Cockroach Labs. "Existing monolithic database technologies like Oracle, MySQL and Postgres can certainly be scheduled using Kubernetes, but that misses the point. These monolithic databases are unable to take advantage of the benefits inherent in the very idea of "the cloud".

With CockroachDB on Kubernetes , the relational database that services your distributed services and applications in Kubernetes are efficiently orchestrated in the same environment. CockroachDB on Kubernetes allows you to:

Deploy with an operator - Simplify basic configuration and common installation tasks.

Roll out upgrades - Enables you to apply fixes, roll upgrades in production, and apply schema changes on the fly.

Scale your database with ease - Allow you to spin up new instances and scale without manual sharding of data or manipulation of the database.

Survive pod failures - Automate replication of data across nodes (pods) so you can survive any failure and avoid downtime

CockroachDB on Kubernetes is included as part of the CockroachDB 20.2 release . The latest version includes new capabilities designed to make developers more productive such as support for spatial data types, a new storage engine, updated UI, and more SQL functionality.

There are many ways to get started with CockroachDB on Kubernetes. Download from our git repo and roll your own, or purchase through Red Hat Marketplace or Google Cloud Marketplace to simplify your deployment. Stop by the Cockroach Labs virtual booth during KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2020 to learn more or visit www.cockroachlabs.com/product/kubernetes .

Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB , the most highly evolved cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes—and the apps they develop— to scale fast, survive anything, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including Equifax, Bose, Comcast and some of the largest companies in banking, retail, and media. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Capital, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com

