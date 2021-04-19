Coca-Cola Consolidated Opens New Central Indiana Distribution And Warehouse Facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Whitestown Coca-Cola Consolidated distribution and automated warehouse facility has officially opened as of today, Monday, April 19. We have invested approximately $60 million to build this 400,000 sq. foot facility allowing us to better serve our customers in central Indiana and the surrounding region. The Whitestown facility will be able to distribute over 20 million cases each year.

More than 450 teammates in warehouse, distribution, sales, and equipment services roles are working to serve our customers and consumers across the region. The Whitestown facility will also include teammates and vehicles from our transportation subsidiary Red Classic Transit and a new 15,000 sq. foot fleet shop.

"We are excited to continue our journey of growth in the Hoosier state," said Levi Alexander, Whitestown Operations Manager. "This investment in expanding our distribution capabilities is a long-term commitment to improving how we serve the world's best brands and flavors to our communities."

Nearly 200 teammates will continue production operations at our Indianapolis production facility, which has increased capacity due to an over $18 million investment to add a sleek can production line.

B-roll footage of the Whitestown facility is available for download.

A PDF accompanying this release is available at: ttp://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6c25a666-d3ee-4736-a888-df9fe733030f