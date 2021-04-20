COC And CPC Applaud The Government Of Canada For Important Investment In Sport

TORONTO and OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - On Monday, as part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada made an important investment in Canadian sport. Recognizing the wide ranging impact of sport in Canada, the government has earmarked new funding for: inclusive, accessible, and local sport participation; COVID-19 recovery; sport events; and sport for social development in Indigenous communities. The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) issued the following joint statement:

"The Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee would like to express their gratitude on behalf of the sport community to Minister Freeland, Minister Guilbeault and Parliamentary Secretary for Sport Adam van Koeverden for this important investment. Their confidence in the national sport community will allow us to re-introduce Canadians to sport so that once it's safe to return to our rinks, pools, courts, and fields more Canadians will have access than ever before. These investments will help develop sport and ensure sport's many physical and mental benefits are felt by more Canadians. This funding will lead to direct sport-related initiatives that contribute to building healthy and inclusive communities throughout Canada.

"The national sport community, with the support of the Government of Canada, is ready to focus on an inclusive return to sport. We are confident that this investment, paired with the leadership from Canada's National Sport Organizations, Multisport Services Organizations, and Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institutes, will play an important role in Canada's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to working with Minister Guilbeault and Parliamentary Secretary for Sport Adam van Koeverden to ensure Canadians from coast to coast to coast benefit from this crucial investment in sport."

