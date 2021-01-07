Cobwebs Technologies Announced Its Operational Partnership With CSFI

Cobwebs will contribute its WEBINT abilities on a non-profit base to support the Cyber Security Forum Initiative in its reporting efforts regarding national security in cyberspace

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobwebs Technologies announced today that it has officially joined the Cyber Security Forum Initiative as an Operational Sponsor for contributing to CSFI's operational activity with a combined cyber threat intelligence report.

Cobwebs will be enhancing the cyber threat intelligence report with its WEBINT capabilities to extract and analyze big data from the publicly accessible surface, deep and dark web as well as online social networks and chatter for actionable insights.

" Cobwebs demonstrates robust and dynamic technological superiority in the domain of cyber intelligence with a focus on WEBINT. The Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI) is honored to have Cobwebs as an Operational Sponsor in support of a more assertive American national security in cyberspace. Cobwebs brings unparalleled capabilities to assist CSFI's Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) reporting efforts. We could not ask for a more capable organization to join our team!" stated Paul de Souza, CSFI Founder.

The AI-powered WEBINT platform of Cobwebs uses smart ML and NL algorithms to capture and analyze relevant web data from all layers of the internet, social media networks and platforms, and chatter, providing indicators of compromise (IOCs), analyses of e.g., chatter, and other actionable insights.

"We are proud to have been selected as an Operational Sponsor, which is one of the ways that we will be supporting the mission of CSFI to protect the national security of the USA and its allies," said Udi Levy, CEO of Cobwebs. "As Cobwebs, we will be contributing to CSFI's operational activity with a combined cyber threat intelligence report by making data relevant for tactical purposes ."

About CSFI

The Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI) is a non-profit organization headquartered in Omaha, NE, and Washington D.C. Its mission is to provide Cyber Warfare awareness, guidance, and security solutions through collaboration, education, volunteer work, and training to assist the US Government, US Military, Commercial Interests, and International Partners. CSFI is founded on three main pillars to support its mission: Collaboration, Knowledge-Sharing, and Training/Education. Complementary to its collaboration efforts, CSFI is engaged in creating Cyber Warfare training materials to promote a stronger background for our men and women in uniform and throughout the DoD community. CSFI was born out of the collaboration of dozens of experts. Today, CSFI comprises a large community of nearly 137,000 Cyber Security and Cyber Warfare professionals from the government, military, private sector, and academia.

About Cobwebs

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Our innovative solutions are tailored to operational needs of national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats with just one click.

For further details, visit our website: www.cobwebs.com or contact us @: info@cobwbes.com

