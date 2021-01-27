Coastal Cloud's Care4COVID Solution For Vaccine Operations Built On The Salesforce Platform Helps Vaccinate Over 75,000 Floridians

Coastal Cloud, an award-winning provider of consulting, implementation and managed services and a Salesforce partner, has launched its Care4COVID vaccine management solution. Built on the Salesforce platform, Care4COVID helps governments and healthcare and community organizations ensure access and distribution of care supplies and financial recovery resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coastal Cloud has partnered with CDR Maguire, disaster health and medicine logistics and site experts, to assist six counties and assisted living facilities across the State of Florida in the administration of vaccines to thousands of senior citizens.

Over the past several weeks, the solution has been used in six counties, covering over 5 million residents. More than 75,000 vaccines have been scheduled using the Care4COVID solution and administered by these counties and assisted living facilities, with another 130,000 first and second vaccines scheduled. In addition, more than 15,000 residents of assisted living facilities have been scheduled and vaccinated, and over 270 have already had their second vaccine. By augmenting connected call centers with convenient mobile-friendly self-registration, seniors are able to efficiently schedule appointments safely from home. 67 percent of users are scheduling via their mobile devices rather than desktop computer or contacting a call center. Once on-site, check in with a QR code or confirmation number is allowing for rapid check in and vaccination, with some sites showing daily averages as low as five minutes per vaccine.

The new solution from Coastal Cloud integrates with the Salesforce platform, leveraging real-time analytics and proven efficiencies to help deliver a next-generation tool that organizations can use to meet their emergency response and public health needs. The Care4COVID solution's key capabilities include:

Citizen Portal : Provides vaccine administration teams the information they need to quickly administer the vaccine upon arrival, as well as monitor their potential recipient outcomes and next vaccination in the series.

: Provides vaccine administration teams the information they need to quickly administer the vaccine upon arrival, as well as monitor their potential recipient outcomes and next vaccination in the series. Vaccination Appointment Scheduling : Allows individuals to schedule appointments online while safely performing health prerequisite surveys and prioritizing risk levels. Once the appointment is scheduled, individuals receive a barcode-driven appointment confirmation via email and text.

: Allows individuals to schedule appointments online while safely performing health prerequisite surveys and prioritizing risk levels. Once the appointment is scheduled, individuals receive a barcode-driven appointment confirmation via email and text. Vaccine Management: Onboard new site locations quickly with a contactless on-site registration process that begins with a barcode scan or confirmation code verification, followed by a step-by-step process of guided information steps for the vaccination administration team. Document the vaccination details including injection location, lot number and provider name; and then guide on-site personnel through prioritized observation of vaccine recipients for potential reactions prior to departure.

Onboard new site locations quickly with a contactless on-site registration process that begins with a barcode scan or confirmation code verification, followed by a step-by-step process of guided information steps for the vaccination administration team. Document the vaccination details including injection location, lot number and provider name; and then guide on-site personnel through prioritized observation of vaccine recipients for potential reactions prior to departure. Inventory Management: Easily customize dashboards and reports that show inventory by provider, including scheduled shipments and confirmation of quantity received versus quantity projected. Site administrators can see inventory across multiple locations alongside appointments to make sure inventory is properly allocated. New mapping features can vividly highlight where 'vaccine deserts' exist, allowing government organizations to pivot and identify community groups or members with greater vaccine resource needs.The power of analytics and the Salesforce platform allows government organizations to comply with HIPPA as they map and track vaccine administration to individuals in real-time.

"COVID-19 is impacting millions of people every single day—and states and localities need help now. Vaccine administration needs to be managed with a new and dynamic system that can be implemented on a much larger scale in a matter of weeks, not months", said Douglas Havron, Coastal Cloud's Director for Public Sector Emergency Management.. "Using clicks not code, Coastal Cloud can give government leaders precise, real-time data visualizations of vaccine management, allowing them to coordinate an effective, targeted response backed by the Salesforce platform."

"The world is currently facing the challenge of organizing the distribution of billions of vaccine doses, and technology can play a critical role in doing it efficiently, effectively and equitably," said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Alliances and Channels, Salesforce. "Salesforce is proud to innovate with partners like Coastal Cloud in developing vaccine solutions."

"Using dashboards that show live data on vaccine management across the state, we make informed decisions to rapidly adjust teams and resources. While our call centers have been very busy, the mobile app has been key to self-scheduling by over 30,000 seniors," said Tina Vidal, Executive Vice President, CDR Maguire. "In fact, 67 percent of seniors using the solution have chosen the mobile app to self-schedule their appointments instead of calling. The QR code-based "contactless check-in" helps create efficiency and safety during vaccination appointments."

Businesses, nonprofits and governments are working alongside Coastal Cloud and Salesforce to develop rapid solutions to address the challenges of the pandemic. Coastal Cloud's latest solution built on the Salesforce platform is part of a full suite of Care4COVID solutions designed to help organizations and communities ensure access and distribution of care, supplies and recovery resources.

To learn more about Coastal Cloud's new vaccine management tool, as well as Salesforce Work.com solutions for response to hurricanes and other emergencies, please contact Douglas Havron at douglas.havron@coastalcloud.us

About Coastal CloudCoastal Cloud is a Salesforce Platinum consulting partner based in Palm Coast, Florida. Through its unique consulting business model, the Company provides implementations and managed services to assist clients in migrating to next-generation systems. Coastal Cloud, a Platinum Salesforce implementation partner, was named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces in 2020. including making the Editor's Top 10 List. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.

About CDR MaguireCDR Maguire is a full-service, national firm that uses innovative solutions to drive results for their clients. They are experts in Disaster Health & Medicine including testing and vaccination site logistics, patient care, infectious disease protocols, and alternative care sites. They have been providing COVID-19 support services to various states, including Florida where they have processed over 1 million COVID-19 tests and provided over $90 million in medical supplies, PPE, and COVID-19 related services.

