Coastal Carolina Community College And Pitt Community College Join The NC Community And Technical Colleges Jobs Consortium

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of Coastal Carolina Community College and Pitt Community College, North Carolina employers seeking today's job-ready talent can now reach even more colleges for FREE via the NC Community and Technical Colleges Jobs Consortium website, powered by College Central Network, Inc. (CCN).

The website ( https://CollegeCentral.com/ncctcjobs) makes it both FREE and easy for all employers—large and small, public and private—to register just once and then post an unlimited number of jobs to North Carolina's community college students and alumni! This is an extraordinarily useful resource for employers hiring in today's climate, even with the uncertainly of the latest on-campus attendance restrictions, or students having to return home.

Employers posting jobs today can simultaneously reach tens of thousands of job seekers stretching across the state from 32 community and technical colleges, including Alamance Community College, Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute, Cape Fear Community College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Carolina Community College, Coastal Carolina Community College, Davidson County Community College, Durham Technical Community College, Edgecombe Community College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Forsyth Technical Community College, Gaston College, Guilford Technical Community College, Haywood Community College, Johnston Community College, Lenoir Community College, Mitchell Community College, Nash Community College, Pitt Community College, Richmond Community College, Roanoke-Chowan Community College, Rockingham Community College, Rowan- Cabarrus Community College, Sandhills Community College, South Piedmont Community College, Surry Community College, Vance-Granville Community College, Wake Technical Community College, Wayne Community College, Western Piedmont Community College, Wilkes Community College, and Wilson Community College.

James Andersen, Career and Placement Coordinator at Coastal Carolina Community College stated: "We're excited to be joining the Consortium and bringing these opportunities to our job seekers."

Anderson emphasized, "Being a member of the Consortium is unique because it offers employers the opportunity to connect specifically with community college students, and it gives the student the ability to develop networks and relationships with employers as they prepare to graduate.

"In a world where new graduates compete with hundreds or thousands of applicants around the world, this Consortium will narrow the competition and allow our students to connect with employers who want to hire them."

Jerry Jones, Director of Career Services & Workforce Development, Pitt Community College added, "Joining the NC Community and Technical Colleges Jobs Consortium expands our access to employers, and we're excited to be part of this larger effort to highlight and retain North Carolina's emerging job talent. It makes it easier for our state's employers to hire the workers they need and to keep North Carolina's economy strong."

Joy Miller, CCN's Career Services Central® National Sales Manager, explains, "The fall semester is under way and employers still need to target timely job postings as they navigate through COVID-19, in addition to their regular hiring needs.

"Many employers across the country have traditionally posted most jobs only at the closest community colleges," Miller added. "But, with this Consortium, there is a synergy. Employers can easily extend their reach without additional effort or cost. Posting just once, they can choose to go statewide, or target a specific combination of regional North Carolina community colleges."

CCN's Career Services Central® is the exclusive online career office management platform for career centers at all schools participating in the Consortium. Joy Miller sums it up: "Community colleges can have a great impact on the state's economy. The NC Community and Technical Colleges Jobs Consortium website allows employers to easily recruit the state's home-grown entry-level talent by removing as many barriers as possible, simplifying the hiring process. This is especially critical given the added current complications of closed campuses and remote learning."

Statistics show that almost 220,000 students attend North Carolina community colleges.*

About College Central Network ®

Founded in 1997, College Central Network (CCN) has over 23 years of experience connecting employers with qualified emerging talent candidates. More than two million employers have already registered to utilize the Network to post jobs and recruit students and alumni for entry-level jobs.

CollegeCentral.com is absolutely free for any student enrolled at a U.S. college; alumnus/a of a U.S. college; community resident taking classes at a U.S. college; or student attending one of our partner high schools. To learn more, visit: CollegeCentral.com.

About Career Services Central®

Career Services Central (CSC) is CCN's intuitive and affordable career office management platform that works on any device and is trusted by hundreds of institutions and organizations across the U.S.

Thousands of career professionals use CSC daily to manage the entire career process for students, alumni, and community residents attending CSC-powered institutions, including appointments, career advice and job searching, résumés, career portfolios, experiential learning, on-campus recruiting, career events, and job fairs. To learn more, visit: CareerServicesCentral.com.

