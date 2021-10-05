Coast To Coast Monopoly Is Back At McDonald's!

Canadians have a one in five chance of winning millions of prizes from their favourite game TORONTO, Oct.

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's favourite Coast to Coast Monopoly game is back at participating McDonald's restaurants, running from October 5 through November 8. The game offers a one in five chance to win over $80 million worth of prizes, including food, cash, gift cards, cars, and more.*

Two Monopoly game pieces can be found on select, specially marked McDonald's food packaging, while supplies last, and guests have a chance to win prizes and earn rewards in one of the following ways:

Peel to win instantly

Peel and collect game stamps in a property set for a chance to win great prizes

For every seven game stamps entered, Guests can earn Monopoly Rewards by tracking their properties via the McDonald's app, or through the Game Website at mcdpromotion.ca .

"Monopoly at McDonald's continues to be a popular annual tradition for our guests, which speaks to the fun side of the McDonald's brand. With millions of prizes to be won again this year, Canadians across the country have even more reason to enjoy their favourite McDonald's foods together," said Rebecca Smart, Director, Brand Strategy Marketing, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited.

For the second year running, McDonald's is also inviting Canadians to share in its support of Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), with an amazing prize that gives back. Guests participating in this year's Monopoly game will again have a chance to win a " $1,000 for you AND $1,000 for the Ronald McDonald House of your choice" prize. With 34 locations nationwide, winners can choose to support the RMHC program in their community.

McDonald's has served up millions of winners in past Monopoly games and this year's game continues to offer a fun selection of prizes and a way in which you can give back to your community. There's never been a better time to win big and feel good!

Guests will also have a chance to win‡ a weekly prize of $5,000 cash when they use the McDonald's app. Guests will automatically be entered when they Mobile Order, scan their McDonald's Rewards card/code or redeem an offer/deal on the McDonald's app.

*No purchase required. Open to residents of Canada. Game pieces available Oct 5-Nov 8/2021 or while supplies last. Prize claim deadline: Nov 29/2021. 1 in 5 chances to win at outset of Game, mostly food prizes. Available prizes diminish and chances of winning change as prizes are claimed. Correct answer to skill-testing question required. See Official Rules at participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada or at mcdpromotion.ca for prize and redemption info, entry details, odds, deadlines, eligibility and more. Internet access required to redeem some prizes.

‡"McDonald's Appstakes" is a contest offered to Canadian residents ages 13+ via the McDonald's app from Oct. 5-Nov. 8/2021. No purchase required. Includes 5 weekly entry periods. Limit 3 entries per day. Find complete eligibility, entry, prizes, draws and deadlines in the Appstakes Rules in the McDonald's app and at mcdpromotion.ca. Winners selected randomly; odds determined by number of entries received for each entry period. Correct answer to skill-testing question required. Cash prizes are payable by cheque.

About McDonald's CanadaIn 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

