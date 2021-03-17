Coalition Raises $175M To Build The Future Of Commercial Insurance

Index Ventures and General Atlantic lead round to accelerate Coalition's growth and build on its leadership in the cyber insurance market SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalition , the leading cyber insurance and security company, today...

Index Ventures and General Atlantic lead round to accelerate Coalition's growth and build on its leadership in the cyber insurance market

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalition , the leading cyber insurance and security company, today announced it has raised $175 million to accelerate its rapid growth and global expansion. Index Ventures led the funding with participation from General Atlantic and the company's existing investors, valuing Coalition at $1.75 billion.

"We founded Coalition four years ago with a mission to solve cyber risk, introducing a technology-led approach to risk management and insurance underwriting, pricing, and distribution," said Joshua Motta, CEO and co-founder of Coalition. "Our ambitions now extend beyond cyber insurance. Nearly one in ten Fortune 500 companies is an insurance company, yet most were founded before World War II. With this funding, we plan to bring our technology-driven approach to other lines of commercial insurance as we seek to build the digital insurance company of the future."

With this funding, Coalition plans to invest in three key areas:

Build the digital insurance company of the future. "The future of insurance will be defined by technology, and we will continue to invest in building a leading technology company focused on innovation across all aspects of the insurance value chain," said Motta.

Expand to new product lines.Following its explosive growth in cyber and technology insurance, Coalition plans to imminently launch new insurance products to address a range of risks facing the modern enterprise — many of which are not well covered by standard business insurance policies.

International expansion. Following its expansion into Canada in 2020, Coalition plans to expand its offerings into multiple new international markets.

"Coalition is the clear leader in this space and we're excited to support their vision to reimagine commercial insurance," said Shardul Shah, Partner at Index Ventures. "Not only does Coalition provide peace of mind after a loss, but also peace from mind: their risk management platform, predictive analytics, and incident response services help organizations decisively and affirmatively remain resilient to risk."

"Despite a surge in cyber attacks and ransomware, Coalition has delivered industry-leading loss performance by leveraging differentiated technology across the policy lifecycle," said Paul Stamas, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Financial Services at General Atlantic. "We're excited by the innovation that Coalition is driving in cyber insurance."

Coalition has raised $300 million in equity funding from leading global technology investors, including Index Ventures, General Atlantic, Ribbit Capital, Vy Capital, Hillhouse Capital, and Valor Equity Partners, among others. Founded in 2017 by Joshua Motta and John Hering, Coalition is one of the largest cyber insurance and security providers in the United States and Canada. Today, Coalition serves over 42,000 customers, providing no-cost cybersecurity tools to prevent losses, security and incident response services to contain them, and comprehensive insurance to help organizations recover from failures and breaches. The investment follows long-term capacity commitments from leading global insurers Swiss Re and Arch Insurance .

To learn more about Coalition, visit coalitioninc.com .

About CoalitionCoalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Arch Insurance, Lloyd's of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across 9 provinces and 3 territories in Canada. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition's team is global with employees based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Portugal.

