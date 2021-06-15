Coalition Of Health Club Industry Experts Releases 2021 Fitness Industry Club Management System Survey

DENVER, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASF Payment Solutions , a total gym management solution, is releasing the 2021 Fitness Industry Club Management System Preferences Survey, launched to get in-depth insight and understanding of club owners' and fitness industry professionals' feedback on club management software. Survey data will be presented for the first time on June 17 at noon ET during Future of Fitness , a Club Industry virtual trade show.

"The fitness industry is becoming essential again and technology vendors have a great opportunity to support that."

ASF and Club OS worked with fitness technology educators and influencers Allison Flatley, Ted Vickey, and Bonnie Patrick-Mattalian to develop the survey and collect and share experiences with technology in order to make better purchasing decisions and drive change in technology that supports health and fitness.

More than 100 facilities representing 1,200+ sites responded to the academic survey designed by Ted Vickey, PhD, president and CEO of Fitwell, LLC. Focus groups of executives representing clubs of various sizes were held to gather additional input.

"As an industry, we have a common need to elevate our businesses to get more people back in the doors and engaged in clubs, studios and gyms," says Flatley. "I'm excited to work with ASF on this project because of their intentions to share the results with the industry and push for excellence across the board. This is a collective effort from the beginning and I'm eager to see how it benefits us all."

The fitness industry has lagged behind many other industries in fully embracing technology. The pandemic pushed operators to embrace technological solutions overnight. Operators must continually adapt technology solutions to meet consumer needs and strengthen their businesses.

"The fitness industry is on the precipice of becoming an essential service once again and technology vendors have a great opportunity to support that. Club owners are challenged to run their businesses as efficiently as possible so they can focus on driving membership and retention," says Chris Hogan, president of Fitness North America for EverCommerce, parent company of ASF and Club OS. "We're committed to helping the industry rebuild so it was important for us to gain the insight from this survey but also share it extensively. If we've learned anything over the past year, we are stronger when we work together."

As the fitness industry recovers post-pandemic, the report's key findings include:

An urgent need for real-time data tracking. Data analytics and custom comparisons will remain an important administrative function every day. Operators want to access dashboard information via a mobile app.

Understanding member participation and predicting behaviors to proactively engage members through targeted communication.

Capacity management was an emergent need at the beginning of the pandemic and will likely continue. Customers enjoy seeing real-time capacity percentages or counts via a mobile app.

Insight into utilization, predictive behaviors, ancillary revenue, and new joiners remain vital in achieving operational efficiency.

Survey organizers partnered with Augie's Quest to Cure ALS to provide an advance copy of the survey report, before public release, for a $5 donation to Augie's Quest. Augie's Quest raises funds and awareness for cutting-edge research, fast-track effective treatments, and finding a cure for ALS.

To donate to Augie's Quest and download the report, visit https://give.augiesquest.org/ASF.

About ASFASF, an EverCommerce company, is a leading technology company that provides software, payment processing and customer support to the fitness industry including gyms, health clubs and martial arts studios. Since 1973, ASF has given gym and fitness club owners the ability to generate more revenue through member engagement and stronger communities. Learn more at www.asfpaymentsolutions.com

