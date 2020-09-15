Coalescing Micro-Droplets Win The 10th Annual Nikon Small World In Motion Competition

The video by Mr. Rabbi and Dr. Yan captures a phenomenon that often goes unnoticed but impacts many aspects of our lives: condensation and its impact on energy efficiency

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. today unveiled the winners of the tenth annual Nikon Small World in Motion Photomicrography Competition. This year's first place prize was awarded to Mr. Kazi Rabbi and Dr. Xiao Yan and for their eye-catching video of micro-droplets (made of 80% water and 20% ethanol) coalescing. Rabbi and Yan's research at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is focused on creating surfaces that enhance the condensation and evaporation of liquid (repelling liquids from the surface they are on). People see condensation every day but are likely unaware of how enhancing condensation carries significant implications for sustainable living and creating energy efficient technology.

"Think about anything from keeping the pipes from freezing in winter to making your air conditioning unit run more efficiently," said Rabbi, "If we can develop surfaces and materials that better repel liquids, we can create appliances, power systems, and other technologies that require less energy to run. It could lead to a more sustainable future."

Rabbi and Yan conduct many experiments to see how liquids react to the functionalized surfaces (materials that can be used in the creation of new technologies) they have created, which is how they were able to capture this year's top video. "Much of our microscopy is focused on visualizing how liquid droplets or condensate droplets interact with such surfaces at micro scale." Yan said. This visualization is no easy feat to capture. The surface the droplets in the video are reacting to is one of Rabbi and Yan's own design.

To capture the video, the pair used transmitted light microscopy. The biggest challenge, they said, was controlling the micro-droplet generation and growth. They had to use a frequency-controlled micro-droplet dispenser and a high-speed camera interfaced with a microscopic lens to accomplish the task - all while focusing on the perfect plane and maintaining perfect lighting. It was a two-person job.

"This year's movies, and our winning video in particular, captures the spirt of Nikon Small World in Motion on the competition's 10 th anniversary," said Eric Flem, Communications Manager, Nikon Instruments. "The winning video illustrates how highly sophisticated imaging techniques and systems can help us see and better understand common concepts as well as lead to improvements to technologies and products we all use in our everyday lives."

Second place was awarded to Dr. Richard Kirby, a marine scientist focused on the study of plankton and their environments, for his darkfield video of a phoronid larva of a marine horseshoe worm. Dr. Kirby's subjects can be very hard to capture because of their delicate nature. Despite their importance to many ecosystems, people know relatively little about these creatures, Kirby said. Microscopy, he continued, creates great images that attract the public's curiosity and assist in better understanding of their lives and the role they play in our ecosystems.

Third place went to Mr. James Tandoc for his video of cytoplasmic streaming in onion cells, captured using Differential Interference Contrast (DIC). Tandoc says he hopes to help people learn the differences between animal and plant cells and the function of the different parts of the cell.

The 2020 judging panel included:

Dr. Dylan Burnette , Assistant Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology at Vanderbilt University

Assistant Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology at Dr. Christophe Leterrier, Group Leader at the Institute of Neurophysiopathology at CNRS and Aix-Marseille University

Group Leader at the Institute of Neurophysiopathology at CNRS and Aix-Marseille University Samantha Clark , Photo Editor at National Geographic

Photo Editor at Sean Greene , Graphics and Data Journalist at The Los Angeles Times

Graphics and Data Journalist at Ariel Waldman ,Chair of the External Council for NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts Program

NIKON SMALL WORLD IN MOTION WINNERS

1st Place Kazi Fazle Rabbi & Dr. Xiao Yan University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignMechanical Science and Engineering Urbana, Illinois, USAInternal flow dynamics of coalescing micro-droplets (~200x slower speed)Transmitted Light20x (Objective Lens Magnification)

2nd Place Dr. Richard Ralph KirbyThe Plankton Pundit Plymouth, Devon, United KingdomPlanktonic larva of a marine horseshoe worm ( Actinotrocha) Darkfield1.0x and 2.3x (Objective Lens Magnification)

3rd Place James Dennis TandocDagupan City, Pangasinan, PhilippinesCytoplasmic streaming in onion cellsDifferential Interference Contrast (DIC)250X (Objective Lens Magnification)

4th Place Martin Kaae KristiansenMy Microscopic WorldAalborg, Nordjylland, DenmarkA blackworm ( Lumbriculus variegatus) displaying peristaltic movementsPolarized Light4x (Objective Lens Magnification)

5th Place Dr. Andrew Moore & Dr. Pedro Guedes-DiasHoward Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)Janelia Research Campus Ashburn, Virginia, USAFluorescent actin (Lifeact-EGFP) expressed in an embryonic rat hippocampal neuron Confocal100x (Objective Lens Magnification)

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Dr. Gregory Adams Jr.National Institute of HealthNHLBI Bethesda, Maryland, USAMorphing melanoma cells (alpha-Actintin shown in yellow; actin in red) Confocal60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Massimo Brizzi www.massimobrizzi.itEmpoli, Firenze, ItalyColonies of rotifers with eggsDarkfield10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Massimo Brizzi www.massimobrizzi.itEmpoli, Firenze, ItalyColonies of green algae ( Volvox) Darkfield10X - 20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Daniel Castranova & Dr. Brant WeinsteinNIH, NICHDSection on Vertebrate Organogenesis Bethesda, Maryland, USAThe first 22 hours of zebrafish development (blood vessels shown in green)Confocal4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Douglas ClarkPaedia LLC San Francisco, California, USAHerb ( Tradescantia spathacea) leaf stoma (breathing pore) responding to CO2 and RH transientsBrightfield, Image Stacking50X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Stephan Daetwyler, Dr. Gloria Slattum, Dr. Jody Rosenblatt & Dr. Jan HuiskenUT SouthwesternDepartment of Cell Biology Dallas, Texas, USACancer cell metastasis in a developing zebrafish embryoLight Sheet10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Frank FoxTrier University of Applied SciencesKonz, Rheinland-Pfalz, GermanyA stentor (ciliate) juggling green algaeDarkfield20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Frank FoxTrier University of Applied SciencesKonz, Rheinland-Pfalz, GermanyHydraDarkfield10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Karl Gaff Dublin, IrelandOil droplets on a soap filmReflected Light4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Ralph Claus GrimmJimboomba, Queensland, AustraliaCiliate ( Prorodon viridis) showing its beating cilia and green zoochlorellae Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Roland GrossGruenen, SwitzerlandCiliates ( Vorticella sp. and Paramecium sp.) Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Eric Lind Delmar, New York, USADeveloping freshwater snail embryo, inside the eggDarkfield4X, 10X and 40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Rafael Martín-LedoIES Leonardo Torres QuevedoBiología y GeologíaSantander, Cantabria, SpainTwo larvae of a parasitic flatworm ( Platyhelminthes)Phase Contrast10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Rafael Martín-LedoIES Leonardo Torres QuevedoBiología y GeologíaSantander, Cantabria, SpainA marine tardigrade ( Batillipes lusitanus) Phase Contrast20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Rogelio Moreno Panama, PanamaNematodePolarized Light10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Rogelio Moreno Panama, PanamaCiliate ( Frontonia)Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Wojtek Plonka Krakow, Malopolskie, PolandCrystallization of a callus removal solutionPolarized Light6.3X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Andrei SavitskyCherkassy, Ukraine Spathidium ciliate feeding on Vorticella ciliatePhase Contrast20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Anjalie SchlaeppiMorgridge Institute for ResearchDepartment of Medical Engineering Madison, Wisconsin, USAEndocardium, cells lining the heart chambers, in a beating heart of a living, 2 day old zebrafish ( Danio rerio)Selective Plane Illumination Microscopy (SPIM)16x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Wim van EgmondMicropolitan MuseumBerkel en Rodenrijs, Zuid Holland, NetherlandsCytoplasmic streaming in slime moldDarkfield10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

About Nikon Small World Photomicrography CompetitionThe Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition is open to anyone with an interest in photography or video. Participants may upload digital images and videos directly at www.nikonsmallworld.com. For additional information, contact Nikon Small World, Nikon Instruments Inc., 1300 Walt Whitman Road, Melville, NY 11747, USA, or phone (631) 547-8569. Entry forms for Nikon's 2021 Small World and Small World in Motion Competitions are available at https://enter.nikonsmallworld.com/

About Nikon Instruments Inc. Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. For more information, visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/ or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

