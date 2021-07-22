Coal Tar Pitch Market Growth Analysis In Coal & Consumable Fuels Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio
NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The coal tar pitch market in the coal & consumable fuels industry is poised to grow by USD 1.23 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the coal tar pitch market will progress at a CAGR of over 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. China Steel Chemical Corp., Coopers Creek Chemical Corp., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA, JFE Holdings Inc., Koppers Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Rain Carbon Inc., and Sumitomo Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing use of aluminum across various industries and the diverse use of activated carbon will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Coal Tar Pitch Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Coal Tar Pitch Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Aluminum Smelters
- Graphite Electrodes
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the coal tar pitch market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45373
Coal Tar Pitch Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the coal tar pitch market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include China Steel Chemical Corp., Coopers Creek Chemical Corp., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA, JFE Holdings Inc., Koppers Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Rain Carbon Inc., and Sumitomo Corp.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Coal Tar Pitch Market size
- Coal Tar Pitch Market trends
- Coal Tar Pitch Market industry analysis
The coal tar pitch market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing use of aluminum across various industries will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the restrictions on the use of coal tar pitch will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coal tar pitch market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Energy Include:Global Coal Tar Market - Global coal tar market is segmented by application (coal tar processing, carbon black, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Coal Gasification Market - Global coal gasification market is segmented by application (chemicals, fuels, and power) and geography (APAC, MEA, North America, Europe, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Coal Tar Pitch Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coal tar pitch market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coal tar pitch market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coal tar pitch market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coal tar pitch market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Aluminum smelters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Graphite electrodes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- China Steel Chemical Corp.
- Coopers Creek Chemical Corp.
- Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
- Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA
- JFE Holdings Inc.
- Koppers Inc.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- NLMK Group
- Rain Carbon Inc.
- Sumitomo Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/coal-tar-pitch-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/coal-tar-pitchmarket
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coal-tar-pitch-market-growth-analysis-in-coal--consumable-fuels-industry--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301338378.html
SOURCE Technavio