Coal Tar Pitch Market Growth Analysis In Coal & Consumable Fuels Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coal tar pitch market in the coal & consumable fuels industry is poised to grow by USD 1.

The coal tar pitch market in the coal & consumable fuels industry is poised to grow by USD 1.23 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the coal tar pitch market will progress at a CAGR of over 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. China Steel Chemical Corp., Coopers Creek Chemical Corp., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA, JFE Holdings Inc., Koppers Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Rain Carbon Inc., and Sumitomo Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing use of aluminum across various industries and the diverse use of activated carbon will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Coal Tar Pitch Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Coal Tar Pitch Market is segmented as below:

Application

Aluminum Smelters



Graphite Electrodes



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Coal Tar Pitch Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the coal tar pitch market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include China Steel Chemical Corp., Coopers Creek Chemical Corp., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA, JFE Holdings Inc., Koppers Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Rain Carbon Inc., and Sumitomo Corp.

The report also covers the following areas :

Coal Tar Pitch Market size

Coal Tar Pitch Market trends

Coal Tar Pitch Market industry analysis

The coal tar pitch market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing use of aluminum across various industries will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the restrictions on the use of coal tar pitch will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coal tar pitch market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Coal Tar Pitch Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist coal tar pitch market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coal tar pitch market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coal tar pitch market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coal tar pitch market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Aluminum smelters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Graphite electrodes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

China Steel Chemical Corp.

Coopers Creek Chemical Corp.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA

JFE Holdings Inc.

Koppers Inc.

Nippon Steel Corp.

NLMK Group

Rain Carbon Inc.

Sumitomo Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

