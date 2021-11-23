CO2-1-0 (CARBON) Corp And SuperGreen Solutions Signs MOU To Cooperate In Innovative Carbon Emission Reduction Program Using Blockchain-Crypto Technologies

* Shareholder and Investor Conference Call Scheduled for November 24, 2021

New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. ( www.phiglobal.com , PHIL ), a company currently focused on PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds, and developing the Asia Diamond Exchange ("ADE") in Vietnam, is pleased to announce that CO2-1-0 (CARBON) Corp., a subsidiary of the Company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with SuperGreen Solutions ( https://supergreensolutions.com/ ) to cooperate in a new disruptive carbon mitigation program through worldwide environmentally sustainable projects.

According to the MOU, SuperGreen and CO2-1-0 (CARBON) will cooperate in acquiring carbon credits from SuperGreen's projects and from other project owners in the United States of America. Carbon credits will be digitalized into Carbon Tokens using blockchain-crypto technology and deploying IoT.

SuperGreen will provide project data to be processed into CARBON's data processing center and also support CARBON's due diligence processes. SuperGreen will be CARBON's exclusive representative for the entire United States of America market. As part of this strategic alliance, PHI Group has agreed to assist SuperGreen in raising the required finances to implement the overall scope of cooperation.

According to the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), together with the Paris agreement and Kyoto protocol in 2016, Indonesia has actively participated and agreed to maintain the earth temperature not to exceed by 1,5 degrees Celsius by 2030. The greenhouse gases (GHG), mainly CO2, CH4, N2O, SF6, HFCs, PFCs, are the root cause of global climate change, each of which can be calculated as CER (CO2 Emission Reduction) equivalent.

Currently, CER is being tediously registered, validated, and certified centrally under UNFCCC methodology by a few independent institutions, mostly in the US and Europe, where the CER later can be traded (as carbon credits) voluntarily. For the past 5 years, the market for carbon credits has been nearly zero, and due to complexity of the processes, many companies/ projects have less appetite to be engaged in the carbon credit opportunity. Many environmentally sustainable projects (renewable energy/ waste/ agriculture/forestry/ etc.) have failed to get financial support especially at the initial/ development stage, due to the above reasons, causing less economic value of the project or delays.

The Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM), sponsored by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) with knowledge support from McKinsey, estimates that demand for carbon credits could increase by a factor of 15 or more by 2030 and by a factor of up to 100 by 2050. Overall, the market for carbon credits could be worth upward of $50 billion in 2030.

Daniel Dubell, CEO of SuperGreen Solutions, stated: "SuperGreen Solutions is proud to partner with CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP and PHI Group, Inc. in supporting the United States efforts to be the global leader in reaching Net Zero Carbon Emissions."

Choky Simanjuntak, Founder and CEO of CARBON, added: "We are warm-hearted and delighted to work together with SuperGreen. Our carbon credits solution with blockchain-crypto technology and IoT will fuel thousands of SuperGreen projects and help The United States to reach net zero carbon target accordingly. This is a real action and real example on following up recent COP26-Glasgow which was also attended by President of The United States.

We also encourage qualified investors to participate in our CARBON token private sale in the coming weeks (starting December 1, 2021). This CARBON token sale will nourish the new carbon credit ecosystem. Therefore, we believe our mutual cooperation with SuperGreen may change the life of many people across the globe. Thank you and God bless!"

You are cordially invited to a scheduled Zoom conference call with PHI Group, SuperGreen Solutions and CO2-1-0 (CARBON):

Time: Nov 24, 2021 - 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4177806661Meeting ID: 417 780 6661Passcode: zerocarbon

Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)Meeting ID: 417 780 6661Passcode: 4763715281Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kY7nnVkvV

About CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP

CO2-1-0 (CARBON) ( www.co2-1-0.io) aims to provide a solution in disruptive decentralized new carbon market system using blockchain-crypto technology and IoT which will be empowering environmentally sustainable projects (renewable energy/ waste/ agriculture/ forestry/ etc.) starting in Indonesia, Vietnam, other ASEAN countries, USA, and worldwide. It has a clear and systematic product development roadmap, and the ultimate milestones of the products estimated to be launched in the near future. The solution, methodology, and improved TACCC (transparent, accurate, consistent, complete, and comparable) business process originally introduced by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) will bring full impact to better environment and life of millions.

About SuperGreen Solutions

SuperGreen Solutions ( www.supergreensolutions.com ) is a growing renewable energy franchise company that is innovatively working to serve commercial and residential clients in achieving their sustainability goals. SuperGreen is committed to providing easily accessible, quality solutions to overcome the environmental dangers that face our planet. The company and its franchisees take pride in providing the right access to technology, strategic guidance and ongoing support to its clients.

About PHI Group

PHI Group ( www.phiglobal.com , PHIL ) primarily focuses on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as "Reserved Alternative Investment Fund" ("RAIF") ( www.philux.eu ), and building the Asia Diamond Exchange ("ADE") in Vietnam. The Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected," which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact:

CO2-1-0 (Carbon) CorpEmail: contact@co2-1-0.ioPhone: +1-714-642-0571

SuperGreen SolutionsEmail: pr@supergreensolutions.comPhone: +1-410-855-4096

PHI Group, Inc.Email: info@phiglobal.comPhone: +1-714-793-2977