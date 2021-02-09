CNPIEC: Chinese New Year Wiki Website Launches In The Year Of Ox

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese lunar new year, also known as the Spring Festival, is the most important and festive holiday of the year for Chinese people around the globe.

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese lunar new year, also known as the Spring Festival, is the most important and festive holiday of the year for Chinese people around the globe. February 12 th, 2021 marks the beginning of the ox year in the Chinese zodiac. In Chinese culture, the ox is often described as being honest, hardworking, diligent, dependable, determined, and methodical. Tradition says the year of the ox will bring prosperity, success in business and career advancement.

In order to let people know more about the holiday and deepen their understanding of Chinese culture. CNPIEC launches www.chinesenewyearwiki.com , a Chinese New Year cultural knowledge website. The website introduces Chinese New Year customs, knowledge of the Chinese zodiac, New Year greetings, and New Year specialty food. With the support of publishing houses headed by China Publishing Group ( www.cpgchinesenewyear.com), publications and cultural and creative products related to the Spring Festival are also displayed on the website. Books such as "Flavor of the Year" describes the cultural customs related to the special holiday in details.

Along with the knowledge base of Chinese New Year, the site also has a virtual showroom holding special exhibitions related to Chinese culture and holidays. Visitors can also interact through Instagram (@ChineseNewYearWiki) to share the joy of the holiday.

ChineseNewYearWiki also collaborates with brick-and-mortar bookstores in the United States, Canada, France, Japan, UK, Singapore, and Mongolia. Visitors can purchase books and other New Year gifts from participating stores.

China Publishing Group Corporation (CPG) is China's largest and most influential trade and professional publishing group. Internationally, it was the only Chinese publisher ranked among Top 500 Asia Brand. It leads the country with 7% of domestic book retail market share, ranking No.1 for 13 consecutive years. CPG owns 28 overseas publishing houses, chain bookstores and offices with its business extending to over 130 countries and regions.

China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC) is the largest, strongest importer-exporter in the Chinese publishing and international book fair organizing industries. Focused on building ourselves into a world-class digital agent and wholesaler, CNPIEC is creating a group structure encompassing activities including publications import and export, digital resource services, international exhibition services, print on demand, international publishing, cultural trade, finance and real estate.

Participating Bookstores:

United States:Xin Hua Bookstore Inc7373A Convoy Ct. San Diego, C A 92111 USA

Niming Books Inc1241 7 Elliott Ave, El Monte. Los Angeles, C A 9173 2 USATel: (213) 249-2671

World Journal Bookstore141-07 20th Ave.Whitestone, N Y 11357 USATel: (718) 746-1201

Enlighten Books & Gifts1015 S. Nogales St., Ste # 133 Rowland Heights, C A 91748 USATel: (626) 913-2481

Canada:Xinhua Bookstore101-10190 152A Street Surrey, B CV3R 1J Surrey Canada

France:Librairie You Feng 45, Rue Monsieur-Le-Prince 75006 Paris France

Japan:Tong Fang Shudian Business Center 1-10-2, Takashimadaria, Itabashi-Ku Tokyo, Japan 175-0082 Tokyo-To Itabashi Ku Japan

Kitayushuchugokushoten 4-2-19 Yugawa Kokuraminami Kitakyushushi Kitakyushu 8000257 Japan

Ace Co.,Ltd Winyotuya 2-18-705 Sumiyoshi-Cho Shijuku-Ku Tokyo-To Shinjuku Ku 1620065 Japan

United Kingdom:Xinhua Bookstore ( London ) Ltd. Unit 4,55-57 Park Royal Road London Nw107 Lr United Kingdom

Singapore :IBP Books Pte Ltd Blk 12 Cantonment Close #12-11, Singapore 080012 Singapore

Mongolia:Nepko Publishing 1302, 13F Park Place Building Chinggis Avenue-24, 1st Khoroo Sukhbaatar District, Ulaanbaatar 14241 Mongolia

