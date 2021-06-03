CNO Financial Group Pledges To Help Create A Racially Equitable Community

CARMEL, Ind., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) - Get Report today announced it has taken the Indy Racial Equity Pledge, joining a coalition of corporate and civic organizations that are committed to making Indianapolis and neighboring communities a racially equitable place to live and work.

By signing the pledge, organizations agree to take significant steps to address issues of racial equity in Central Indiana. The commitments focus on four key areas - health, prosperity, education, and criminal justice - where African Americans face systemic disparities in outcomes.

As a signatory, CNO shares its community pledge:

"At CNO, our purpose is to secure the future of middle-income America. We embrace diversity, actively pursue equity, and foster an inclusive environment. CNO pledges to use our voice to condemn injustice and violence, and use our platform to stand against systemic racism, bias and discrimination. Diversity, equity and inclusion is one of our corporate values. We remain committed to standing up for these principles to positively impact our company and the communities where we live and work."

CNO commits to advancing racial equity within the organization and in the communities in three primary areas:

Education and Awareness in the Workplace: CNO pledges to continuously engage its workforce with education to raise awareness on the social, racial, and systemic challenges that impact its associates and communities of color.

CNO pledges to continuously engage its workforce with education to raise awareness on the social, racial, and systemic challenges that impact its associates and communities of color. Associate Development: CNO commits to expanding leadership development and mentorship programs for all CNO associates, focusing on people of color and women.

CNO commits to expanding leadership development and mentorship programs for all CNO associates, focusing on people of color and women. Recruitment and Selection: CNO commits to improving diverse workforce representation by broadening our candidate pool selection processes.

"At CNO, we believe that by developing a culture that supports and fosters diversity, equity and inclusion, we can better serve our associates, customers and communities," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer. "We are proud to have signed the Indy Racial Equity Pledge and are committed to using our voice to condemn racial inequity and to standing up for a just society."

The Indy Racial Equity Pledge was started in October 2020 by a coalition of corporate and civic organizations in Central Indiana as a way for organizations to commit to advancing racial equity in Indianapolis and neighboring communities. Each pledging organization reports progress of their commitment through the organization's website at IndyRacialEquityPledge.com.

To learn more about CNO's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, please visit our 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

