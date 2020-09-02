CNO Financial Group And Bankers Life Support Alzheimer's Association With $332,000 For Alzheimer's Research, Care And Support

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) - Get Report and Bankers Life announced it is supporting the Alzheimer's Association this year with $332,000 for Alzheimer's care, education and research programs.

CNO Financial and Bankers Life recognized the Alzheimer's Association with a $200,000 corporate donation to support its national mission of eliminating Alzheimer's disease and all other dementia. Funds also support local Walk to End Alzheimer's events in Chicago and Indianapolis, where the company has corporate offices.

Throughout the months of June and July, Bankers Life hosted its 18th annual Forget Me Not Days® fundraising campaign. This year's virtual campaign raised $132,000 for the Association through public donations and associate contributions. The community collection campaign relied on social media this year to help fundraise and promote its efforts versus its traditional street-corner collection events.

"I am impressed with the results and impact our associates and volunteers in more than 83 cities from coast to coast made this year in service to the Alzheimer's Association and its mission," said Scott Goldberg, president of the consumer division at CNO Financial Group and Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter board member. "I am proud to see how we quickly embraced virtual fundraising to support our partners during this pandemic. It reflects the dedication our agents and associates have had for almost two decades to the communities where our customers live and work."

"We are proud supporters of the Alzheimer's Association," said Bruce Baude, chief operations and technology officer for CNO Financial Group, member of the national board of directors of the Alzheimer's Association, and board member of the Greater Indiana Chapter. "We believe in the work the Association is doing to provide care and support to those suffering with Alzheimer's and to fund research to ultimately find a cure, and we will continue to support the Association in its efforts."

Since 2003, CNO and Bankers Life have helped raise more than $6.2 million for the Alzheimer's Association through its Forget Me Not Days campaign and corporate donations. One hundred percent of the funds raised are donated to the Alzheimer's Association, the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research in the nation. Since 2019, the Forget Me Not Days campaign has aligned with The Longest Day campaign, an Alzheimer's Association signature campaign, as a Global Team. To learn more and donate visit, www.ForgetMeNotDays.com.

"The Alzheimer's Association greatly appreciates the generous support from CNO and Bankers Life," said Donna McCullough, chief field and development officer, Alzheimer's Association. "For nearly two decades, CNO and Bankers Life have been dedicated supporters of our mission, and their contributions are making a huge difference to millions of Americans impacted by this devastating disease."

CNO is committed to positively impacting the communities, its associates and customers by supporting nonprofit organizations that address the health and financial wellness of middle-income Americans. In 2019, philanthropic efforts totaled more than $2.3 million in community impact to the neighborhoods where our associates live and work. Additionally, more than 1,200 associates from offices in Carmel (Ind.), Chicago, and Philadelphia contributed more than 10,400 hours of service to their communities, benefiting more than 160 unique community organizations.

To learn more about CNO Financial Group, visit CNOinc.com.

About the Alzheimer's Association The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer's. For more information, visit www.alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

